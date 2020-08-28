FRANKFORT (KT) – Representatives for long-term and child-care facilities expressed their concern and financial frustration over the effects of the coronavirus to a legislative committee meeting on Wednesday.
Betsy Johnson, president of the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities, reminded the Interim Joint Health, Welfare and Family Services Committee, “COVID deaths in long-term care settings have nothing to do with the quality of the facility. Some of the hardest hit facilities here in Kentucky are our best facilities, facilities I have recommended to my parents.”
She testified the long-term care facilities need a lot of help. “Mainly funding, to retain our workforce, which has been decimated. Funding to acquire additional personal protective equipment, and to support ongoing COVID testing.”
Johnson pointed out to the lawmakers that 63% of Kentucky’s nearly 900 deaths due to the coronavirus, through Tuesday, have been in long-term care facilities, which includes five staff members.
“We’ve had some of the highest number of deaths, in comparison to other states,” she said. “Although Kentucky has been fairly successful in keeping the infection and death rate down for the general population, we have not been that successful when it comes to our elders in long-term care.”
She noted experts from Harvard, Brown and the University of Chicago all agree, “COVID-19 cases in the community are a top factor in whether there is a COVID outbreak in a facility. COVID deaths in a long-term setting have nothing to do with quality of that facility.”
Johnson said some local health departments have had a “You shall do this” attitude to cases of the coronavirus, “Rather than understanding that nursing facilities have been managing infectious diseases in their buildings way before COVID. They care for these individuals and it’s not a one-size fits all kind of situation.”
She added, “It would be nice to have more of a listen to what we need and we will provide support, rather than dictating what should be happening inside that building.”
