LYON COUNTY – Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White said Wednesday that the man with western Kentucky’s first confirmed case of coronavirus is currently isolated at home.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that Kentucky’s newest COVID-19 case was a 69-year-old male from Lyon County. White said health officials have been conducting what is known as a “contact investigation,” which means they have been trying to list every person the man has come into contact with recently and question where else they have been. Those individuals are all in Lyon County, he said.
“They’ve been calling people that may have had contact with him and have been asking them questions, and some of them have actually decided to self-isolate,” White said. “I don’t know how many (have self-isolated), but there’s been a few, maybe three or four, two or three, something like that.”
White said he and other officials are unsure of where the man contracted coronavirus, but they believe it was probably outside of Lyon County. He said the man is doing well at home.
“The way I understand it, he’s not at the hospital, he’s at his home,” White said. “So he’s not needing any medical care.”
