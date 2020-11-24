MURRAY – With COVID-19 cases still on the upswing, Main Street Merriment festivities will work a lot differently this year, but the event is still scheduled for next week.
The last few years, Main Street Merriment, which includes the downtown tree lighting and other family activities geared toward children, has been held the night before the Rotary Club of Murray’s Christmas parade. The parade is canceled this year, but Murray Main Street Manager Deana Wright said the merriment activities will be from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
“It will be from 5:30 to 8 the first Friday in December just like in previous years,” Wright said. “However, it’s going to be a little bit different, in that we’re not going to have any activities or anything going on where you can’t social distance. Of course, we obviously encourage everyone to have masks on. We’re going to have a tree lighting, but we won’t have a whole lot of people there. We will do it on Facebook Live so people can tune in and see.
“We’re not going to have (the station) where you make your own reindeer food, but we will have pre-packaged reindeer food where kids can pick it up at A Good Thing Consignment. All the stores that are open will have something that kids can pick up. We have another business, Raggle Taggle, that’s going to have kids’ craft kits so they can pick them up, take them home and create a craft at home.”
She said that since New Life Christian Bookstore can’t do indoor storytelling this year, the store plans to have booklets outside for children to pick up. If the weather happens to be nice that night, Wright said it might be possible for there to be some outdoor storytelling with people spread apart. Among other activities, kids can also once again participate in a candy cane scavenger hunt and win prizes, she said.
“We want social distancing and we don’t want big crowds, but we want people to support our downtown businesses,” Wright said. “And that’s really the main focus of Main Street Merriment – to bring people downtown, but also allow our downtown businesses an opportunity to shine on that evening. If people are not shopping that evening, they can come back the next day and buy what they saw the night before. So our focus this year is going to be not only on the community and social distancing, but also on shopping at our downtown businesses.”
There is another safe activity in which local children can hopefully find plenty of joy from now until Christmas, and that is dropping off requests in the red Letters to Santa mailbox currently placed outside Murray Main Street and Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau’s downtown Fourth Street headquarters. Wright said the CVB purchased the mailbox a couple of years ago when they saw it on sale after the holiday season was over. She said the box was placed on the sidewalk Friday, and there were already some visitors who stopped by over the weekend.
“This year with COVID and everybody having to social distance, we just felt like it would be great to have it outside so kids could deliver their letter whenever they were finished with it, and the box would be available for them to do that,” Wright said.
On a related note, the tradition of Santa sitting in his house in front of the courthouse will not be able to continue in the usual way this year, either. However, organizers are working out an alternative plan, and dates will be announced on Murray Main Street’s social media accounts soon.
“Of course, it’s a little tough to get Santa in the house and be able to social distance with the kids, so we’re working on some dates where we’ll have ‘Selfies with Santa,’” Wright said. “That’s going to be very similar to what we did with the Easter Bunny this year, where Santa will be outside (the Miller Courthouse Annex). He’ll be there and a family can drive up and get out and be six feet in front of him and Santa will, if you will, ‘photo bomb’ their selfie. That way, they can at least see Santa, and then they could put their letters to Santa in the box.”
In addition, there are also still plans to hold another Holiday Farmers Market this year. Wright said the market will be in its sixth year and will take place at the same time as Main Street Merriment and the next day, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the following Saturday, Dec. 12. Wright said people should watch social media in the coming days for the announcement of the specific location.
