MURRAY – Although the City of Murray and Calloway County governments have no plans to institute a local mask mandate, the Calloway County Health Department, Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes are pleading with citizens and businesses to abide by Gov. Andy Beshear’s order to wear masks in public to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Kim Paschall, interim director of public health for CCHD, said wearing a mask in public and following all other safety precautions is going to be critical in the coming weeks if Calloway County and all other red zone counties want to have any hope of slowing the spread of the coronavirus as the year comes to a close. As of Sunday afternoon, only three counties in the state (Nicholas, Rockcastle and Menifee) were not classified as redo zone – or “critical” – counties. A county is classified as a red zone county if its seven-day average for new cases, or “incidence rate,” is less than 25 per 100,000 residents.
As of Sunday afternoon, Calloway’s incidence rate was 75.1, placing it near the middle of the other seven counties in the Jackson Purchase. Graves had the highest rate at 98.5, followed by Carlisle (96) and McCracken (93.5). Right below Calloway was Marshall (53.7), followed by Hickman (39.1), Fulton (35.9) and Ballard (29).
“On July 20, 2020, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order mandating a face covering at any business, restaurant, healthcare setting, public transportation, and outdoor public places, when a six-foot distance cannot be maintained,” Paschall said in an email on Friday. “This executive order continues to be in effect for the entire state of Kentucky. What we need is for every community member to follow the current state-wide mask mandate.
“When the health department receives a non-compliance complaint on an establishment that we permit, we will do a site inspection and provide written warning along with education. If complaints continue on the establishment that has been given a warning, fines will be assessed. For establishments we do not permit, complaints are forwarded to the Department of Labor through KYSAFER.
“Due to the significant number of cases we are experiencing in Calloway County, we are asking community members to start with reporting non-compliance issues first to management of the business. Second, go to the KYSAFER link on kycovid19.ky.gov website, or call 1-833-KYSAFER (1-833-597-2337).
“When a business is noncompliant with Kentucky Department of Public Health’s and Gov. Beshear’s mandates, they are placing employees and patrons at a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19. Health guidelines and mandates are put in place not to control people, but to mitigate the spread of illness which can ultimately lead to serious complications and death.
“It is the position of the Calloway County Health Department to encourage compliance with these guidelines and mandates. We do not have the manpower to be at all places at all times monitoring compliance. So, we need everyone to do their part. This can include wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene, staying home when sick, and not spending your money at businesses that are non-compliant.
“We do understand that people are tired of restrictions and being told what to do. The Calloway County Health Department is asking everyone to please show grace, have patience and understanding. Be respectful of us and of each other. Be cooperative when we call you, because we have a job to do and it is not an easy job. The response of our very small team to this pandemic has been 24/7 since March, and will continue at this pace for at least several more months. We need everyone to be kind to each other and to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Rogers said he and Imes met last Thursday to discuss several issues, including the pressure they have both been getting to issue an order or pass an ordinance mandating that everyone in Murray or Calloway County wear a mask in public. He said he also spoke to City Attorney Warren Hopkins about the issue.
Rogers said that neither he nor Imes believe passing a local mask order outside of the governor’s existing ordinance would be enforceable, but they are both urging the public to follow the state’s guidelines. He said the city and county plan to issue a joint statement this week to that effect, although the statement was not available as of press time Sunday. Rogers said he expected the statement to be released at some point on Monday.
“Probably a lot of what we’re going to do to start with is to try to work with our businesses and try to get them on board,” Rogers said Sunday. “We tried a bit earlier (in the pandemic) and they worked with us pretty good to do some things, but it seems like they’ve slacked off a little bit. But we’re going to try to finalize (the joint statement Monday).”
Rogers added that his heart goes out to the restaurants that have been forced to close their doors to in-house dining under last week’s executive order by Beshear.
“I’m real concerned about our restaurants and the position they and their employees have been put in,” Rogers said. “That’s really devastating to restaurant owners and their employees to lose their jobs during the holidays. That’s a whole different story (than the mask mandate), but it’s still a tough one.”
Imes said the county and city are making a “final appeal” to the public to start wearing masks in public if they aren’t already. He said that, unfortunately, local law enforcement agencies don’t have much ability to enforce the statewide mask mandate.
“(A local mask mandate) would have to be an ordinance,” Imes said. “Where there is no law, there’s no law violated, so you have to have a law if you’re going to require and literally mandate the mask; some legal thing has got to back that up. (Rogers) and I can’t arbitrarily just set law – nor can the governor, notwithstanding what the Kentucky Supreme Court did (in its recent ruling siding with Beshear on the legality of his emergency executive orders). Whether what the governor did was constitutional or not, I’m not getting into that, but I’m just saying that to my knowledge, there’s no state law that backs up anything.
“So if we wanted to cite people for something, what are we citing them for? If you go in a store and the store manager asks you to put a mask on and you tell him you’re not going to and he says, ‘You can’t come in my store,’ and it gets in an uproar, then it’s a public disturbance, depending on what happens, and that’s something you could charge somebody with. But that’s the extent of it right now. You can’t just see somebody in a store and automatically call a police officer in and say, ‘Write him up; he doesn’t have his mask on.’”
Imes said businesses need to do their best to make sure customers and employees are wearing their masks. Imes said the public’s cooperation is important, but businesses will also need to enforce the wearing of masks among the customers if it is ever going to yield the desired result.
“The general public has to be aware of the dangers to begin with; then the business community has to understand their role in trying to enforce this. We’ve all got to take a degree of responsibility in this, whether you’re in government or whether you’re a business owner or a private citizen. We’ve got to take this more seriously than we have in the past.”
Imes added that while there are moral and health reasons to do so, businesses should also take enforcement seriously to try to avoid potential lawsuits from customers if they get sick.
“Business owners are going to have to step up too, just from a liability standpoint, to protect themselves,” Imes said. “They have got to assume some responsibility. You go into any kind of business, whether you’re a product or service, you’ve got some responsibility. People can sue you for poor service or they can sue you for a product that doesn’t work as advertised and all that, so it’s the same theory. The business owner has got to be proactive in protecting their business name, reputation and interest. Yes, as a business owner, you’re always worried about turning somebody off, but you’ve got to consider the other people that are using your business or your product or your service in the same manner.”
Imes also stressed that besides masks, washing hands and social distancing are vitally important as well. He said it is important to be consistent with these precautions to have any hope of coronavirus cases declining.
“If you drive 100 miles an hour down a road, most of the time, you may get by with it, but it’s that one time (that matters),” Imes said. “When you’re endangering someone’s life, that’s different. It’s different than wearing a seat belt. You wear a seat belt for your personal protection, but if you’re driving 100 miles an hour, you’re endangering other people, and that’s kind of how the face mask is.”
