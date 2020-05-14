MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Fair Board announced Wednesday that it would be canceling this year’s fair due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“With recent updates from the federal, state and county levels concerning social distancing restrictions, our number one goal is to keep our patrons, volunteers, and citizens safe,” Board Treasurer Patricia Parrish said in an email. “This decision did not come easy; however, the community’s safety is much more important than having a fair.
“We want to thank all our sponsors and patrons for always supporting the fair. We hope that things can return to normal for the 2021 fair season.
“Our prayers are with those who are working on a vaccine, those who are sick, those who have lost a family member or friend and all of the essential and first responder workers who are working tirelessly to provide those essential services.
“We look forward to seeing you in 2021 at the Murray-Calloway County Fair.”
The fair had been scheduled to begin June 9. In a telephone interview, Parrish said there wasn’t near enough time between now and then to see how conditions might or might not improve.
“We’ve been watching and researching since March when this all started, and we just thought we had to come to a decision because we knew that June was not going to happen,” Parrish said.
Parrish said that with so many children typically attending the fair, this week’s news that two minors were in the hospital because of a coronavirus-related illness was a particular concern to the fair board. Although some children across the country had previously gotten the virus, infectious disease experts have generally thought that children are not as vulnerable to it as people over the age of 60. However, Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack announced on Tuesday that a 16-year-old had contracted a COVID-19-related “pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.” He previously said on Monday that a 10-year-old is currently on a ventilator in critical condition due to a similar condition.
“There’s still so much uncertainty that’s going on, and with the new diagnosis they’re getting with the children, that’s even more (of a problem) because our crowd is a younger crowd,” Parrish said. “We took that into consideration. We also had to consider that we don’t know if our carnival could come if we postponed because they’re in limbo right now, as far as being able to work this year.”
The fair board contracts with the Greenbrier, Arkansas-based Miller Spectacular Shows for the carnival attractions. Parrish said Arkansas and Georgia are currently ending some COVID-19 restrictions, so the company is looking at potentially booking some events in those states. When she spoke to a company representative Tuesday, the representative told her all but one of the other fairs in Kentucky had canceled for June and July so far.
Parrish said she was sorry the cancellation had to happen and thanked the community for its support.
“I know some people aren’t going to be happy, but we have to err on (the side of) safety,” she said.
