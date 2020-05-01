MURRAY — A few months ago, the Murray-Calloway County Park Board, by only one vote, authorized the opening of the often-troubled Murray-Calloway County Pool complex at Central Park.
That obviously showed a great deal of apprehension among board members about the facility that is need of a massive overhaul that a Texas firm determined would take hundreds of thousands, to even a few million, dollars to complete in a study last year. However, operations have continued to prepare the pool to open for the 2020 season with all indications being that this would, in fact, happen.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear took care of the matter once and for all. In his daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, he talked about the Phase 1 and Phase 2 plans of reopening various places throughout the commonwealth. Public pools were mentioned, but not as far as being among places ready to open again, meaning the Murray-Calloway complex will not be available for use this year.
Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates said Thursday that he understands Beshear’s decision.
“We don’t want that here,” Yates said of the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 4,000 Kentuckians and killed about 400. “One thing, when you look at viruses like this, is you do not want to be the epicenter, where this kid and that kid, that kid and that kid start coughing and you now you’ve got to test 50 kids who have been at the pool. We don’t need that.
“And I hear people talk about, ‘Well, that’s up in New York or that’s in Boston. It can’t happen here.’ Yes it can. You don’t have to be a big city. It happened in Kirkland, Washington, which is well away from downtown Seattle.”
Yates said that as far as finances go, he believes the park system will probably finish about even when it comes to the amounts of losses from revenues and savings on expenses. However, he said there is a much bigger price that will be paid by another group that uses the facility.
“I think about all of the camps that use it in the summer,” said Yates, who is in his third year as Murray-Calloway director and said one of the things particularly striking to him has been how much the pool is used by these groups. “You’ve got KiDS Company from Murray (Independent School District), LASER (Calloway County Schools). Just between those two groups, you’ve got 150 to 200 kids. Then you’ve got the young authors camp from Murray State (University) and that’s another 25 kids. Then you have a wellness camp and our youth sports camp we’ve started. Both of those have 100 kids.
“That’s a huge number that are going to be missing out. They all use the pool at some point, so I’m very disappointed for them, but we understand why (Beshear) is doing it.”
Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett said he was not surprised by Beshear’s decision.
“I think we all knew it was coming,” Lovett said, adding that there is comfort in knowing Murray-Calloway is not the only system affected. “We’re all going through it together, and it’s a game changer for so many people even beyond just parks. It’s disrupted a lot of people’s lives and, now, you’re going to have a lot, and I mean a lot, of youth out there with no place to go and with nothing to do.
“I think it’s also got a chance of giving people a sense of how important these types of things are. A lot of people may view pools as a luxury and, in a way, they are. But I wonder how much of a luxury people are going to view them after they’re gone for a season?
“I’ve been going over it my head, though, how we could open the pool (in the wake of a pandemic). What are ways you could open it safely? Now, I’m not an expert on COVID, but, to me, and with a sickness still going around with no treatment, no cure and no vaccine available, it doesn’t seem like a good time to have a bunch of people on a pool deck. When you go out there in the summer, you see the pool deck is just jam packed. If you’re going to have people 6 feet apart, you’re going to have to limit the number of people. Then what do you? It just wouldn’t work out.”
Lovett said Murray-Calloway Aquatics Director Mike Sykes had reported that repairs he was making at the facility were going well as far as preparing the Central Park facility, which has been in use since the mid-1970s, ready for the ’20 season. However, Sykes had also told board members that there was no guarantee those repairs would hold the entire summer, meaning the facility might have had to be closed after the season started.
That is part of having a pool that is now about 45 years of age, Sykes told both board members and community leaders on numerous occasions.
“I want to treat this time like when you’re coming to a railroad crossing,” Lovett said. “This is where you stop, look and listen. We know the problems with the pool. Now, this gives us some time as a board and as a community to see what we can do.
“Sometimes, I think we need a little pause in our lives to see what we need.”
Yates said he could not stop focusing on what this mean for children.
“It’s sad man!” he said, standing at the edge of the largest of the three pools that comprise the Central complex Thursday morning. “Look around here and close your eyes and imagine what’s not happening this summer. It’s our lifeblood.” n
