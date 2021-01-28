MURRAY — There were the usual subjects covered in Wednesday’s monthly meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees.
There were finances, with which the hospital is faring quite well, especially compared to where it was a little less than a year ago. There were things like patient satisfaction, which CEO Jerry Penner said was better in December than it had been in November. Routinely, the hospital has been in the 97th to 98th percentile nationally in this category over the years.
There were other subjects, too, but clearly, the one dominating the conversation was the one that has done so since about mid-March of 2020 — COVID-19. Wednesday, Penner gave a glimpse as to how difficult battling this virus has become for his staff, particularly in the previous 36 hours.
“We’ve had a really tough time, especially the past two or three days,” Penner said of his team, some of whom have entered into a new but much more vicious phase of the pandemic. “COVID is impacting our own family. We’ve had at least five or six, in the last 24 to 36 hours, lose family members, and this is something that obviously impacts our entire staff.
“Folks, this is not going away and when it hits home like this, it’s tough. Dealing with a patient is one thing, but when it’s your family member, that’s another thing altogether.”
“Our staff is getting beat up,” said MCCH surgeon Dr. David Koelsch, who is the chief of the hospital’s medical staff. “I know we all saw all of those heartwarming stories of people clapping for the nurses and doctors last summer in New York City as they would go to and from work. We need that now in this community.
“Everybody with our staff, they’re working hard and I’d just like to put it out there to those people who may know our people, let them know you’re behind them. These people are taking care of people who need them and it’s a really difficult situation to be in right now.”
As of Wednesday, the hospital had 12 COVID-19 patients admitted, which is actually a drop from days where that number had been in the 20s at times. Still, Penner said that there is no relief in sight from this virus, despite the fact that vaccines are being administered locally.
“The amount of COVID patients we’ve had in house continues to go up, and that is causing pressure that is going to continue,” he said, noting that the current length of stay average for patients at MCCH — 5.05 days — is the highest average of his 10-year tenure in Murray. “The downside is that it’s tough for our community. The upside is that it does create some stronger numbers for us, but I don’t know if (the unrelenting patient pressure) is going to get any better in the short term, even though we do have the vaccine out there..
“It’s just not going to get out there fast enough.”
He said the hospital’s emergency department is also a prime example of what is being faced. A part of the hospital that usually has an admission percentage of about 12%, as in the amount of patients who come to the hospital through that area and are later admitted, had a 20.8% admission rate in December.
“We’re actually seeing less patients but we’re admitting more and that’s the challenge we’re dealing with,” he said. “There are times that we have been juggling patients in the ER; we’re just bogged up and that’s going to continue to happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.