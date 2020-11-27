MURRAY – The day before Thanksgiving, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh heavily on the minds of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees as the board met for its monthly meeting.
Hospital CEO Jerry Penner said the hospital typically runs around 12% admissions coming through the emergency department, but since around June, that number has been around 16-20%. He said those weren’t all COVID-19 patients, but they were “very, very sick patients” and the intensive care unit (ICU) has been especially stressed. He said he had been in touch with CEOs at the other eight hospitals in the region, and Tuesday was the highest COVID-19 census across the region. He said at that time, Baptist Health Paducah had around 50 patients, Paducah’s Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital was in the low 40s, Mayfield’s Jackson Purchase Medical Center was around 23 and MCCH had 14, which has been the peak so far.
Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Eye said MCCH tracks the cases from a weekly perspective (Sunday through Saturday), and last week saw the highest number of new cases so far with 204. As of Tuesday night, the hospital was already at 84, and he expected some other high numbers before the week is over.
“Even though we’re already in that 80 range, which was sort of that increased level that we’ve seen in the last couple of months, we’re going to definitely get close to, if not over, 100 this week,” Eye said. “I don’t know that we’ll get quite to 204, but we’ve been doing a lot of testing this week with people preparing for Thanksgiving and getting ready to try to be as safe as they can. (In terms of positive test results) we topped out at close to 18% about nine days ago (Nov. 16) over that weekend, so we’ve slowly come down, but that’s more a function of a lot of testing. To give you an idea, we’ve been running at the low 500 to 530 tests a week range at the hospital, and the last big week that I reported, we were at 731, which I reported to the health department last Thursday (Nov. 19). So far this week (as of Wednesday), we’re at 728 with another two days to go.”
Penner noted that it took until August’s board meeting for Calloway County to get up to 371 cases, and about 170 were added the following month. In October, that total nearly doubled, and as of Wednesday, the county had well over 1,600 cases.
“The numbers are continuing to climb; we are very hot right now,” Penner said. “It is impacting our business, no question about that. We’re not being overrun by COVID, but we are being complicated by COVID right now. As I mentioned earlier (Tuesday’s total of) 14 was the highest we’ve had in-house at any given time. … So we’re seeing the same snapshot that all the other hospitals in our region are seeing. The four big hospitals are definitely getting pushed to the limit with a significant number of ventilators. We do have patients that are on BiPap or high-flow type of oxygen treatment right now, so we know there’s some challenges out there and it’s going to continue to rise.
“I’m very fearful of Thanksgiving Day for many different reasons. If folks are in close quarters for several hours at a time, we may see another spike … about two weeks from (Thursday). I think you just have to mark that on the map. If people spend two or three days together over Thanksgiving, that spread can definitely happen out there, and we’ve seen that with some of the major holidays already, from Memorial Day to July 4, and I certainly don’t think this Thanksgiving Day weekend is going to be any different.”
Penner said there are still beds available for COVID-19 patients, but it isn’t where the hospital needs them to be.
The coronavirus has been particularly devastating to nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the country. Although Spring Creek Health Care and Rehab Center was not brought up during Wednesday’s meeting, Penner confirmed to the Ledger & Times after the meeting that the virus has continued to be a major problem at the hospital-owned facility.
“We had approximately 26 active cases at Spring Creek Health Care a few weeks ago,” Penner said. “We are still right now at about 20 active cases and we have had several deaths. Unfortunately, most of those patients were on palliative care and were not able to fight the virus.”
“We were fortunate for a long time in not having many active cases at Spring Creek, but since the first of October, we have experienced coronavirus in that facility, including some of our staff. It is hard to socially distance at a health care facility like this because these patients all need assistance many times a day, and much of the time, it takes two people to assist them.”
“This is for real. We had the highest number of cases in one day on Tuesday in the four largest hospitals in our region – Murray, Lourdes, Baptist and Mayfield. Normally we would empty the hospital during Thanksgiving, but that won’t happen this year. In fact, I am concerned that we are going to have more admissions by what the emergency room is reporting.
“Our staff is stressed. We usually have volunteers who help with patient assistance and those are usually people 60 and over who don’t work any longer but still want to be active and work a few hours a day. With COVID-19, they are no longer here because they can’t take the chance of catching this virus, so that makes it even harder on our staff.”
During the board meeting, Penner also highlighted the $26,000 ultraviolet lighting system that was put in a few months ago with aid from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. He said it was installed to scrub the air and surfaces of several floors. He said that includes the fifth floor, which is the COVID-19 floor; the third floor, which contains the ICU and progressive care unit (PCU); and the first floor, which contains the cardiopulmonary and respiratory areas and the emergency room and ER waiting room. He said he hoped it would prove effective at slowing the spread of the virus inside the hospital.
“We’ll see how it takes care of us going forward,” he said. “The tubes are pretty expensive and have to be replaced about once a year, but overall, we’ll find out if it makes an impact for us,” Penner said. “We’re trying to do everything we possibly can to take care of our staff and the safety of our patients that are here at the facility.”
Penner also talked about a possible new tool to fight COVID-19. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the agency issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) on Nov. 9 for the investigational monoclonal antibody therapy bamlanivimab for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients. Bamlanivimab is authorized for patients with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing who are 12 years old and older weighing at least 40 kilograms (about 88 pounds), and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. This includes those who are 65 years old or older, or who have certain chronic medical conditions.
“This is not Regeneron, by the way; this is a similar thing to Regeneron,” Penner said. “The Mayo Clinic is using this as well, and they started to roll this thing out last Thursday. Well, if you want to be really impressed with something, and we’re just patting ourselves on the back, we actually used it on Wednesday here at Murray-Callwoay County Hospital.”
Penner said eight patients had been infused with the treatment as of Wednesday, and the response has been pretty good so far.
In other business:
• MCCH Chief Financial Officer John Bradford gave a positive report for the start of the hospital’s fiscal year, which began Oct. 1. “We had a very good start to the year financially,” he said. “October’s operating income was $531,000, exceeding budget by $370,000.”
• At the end of the meeting, Penner congratulated outgoing board member Ed Davis on his service, as Wednesday was Davis’s last meeting. Penner said Davis, who was serving his second term, had been a great board member and would be missed. Davis said his wife died in June 2019 while in hospice, and he “could not have asked for better people” to take care of her at that time. He said he is moving to Tennessee to spend more time with his grandchildren.
