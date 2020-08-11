MURRAY — So far, Murray-Calloway County Hospital has managed to avoid the fate so many of its hospital brethren have met during the COVID-19 pandemic, being overrun with patients to the point it cannot treat them.
However, as cases have mounted in Calloway County and throughout the region the past several weeks, there have been times the Murray facility has experienced nervous moments in this regard. One of those was within the last 10 days, when the hospital’s intensive care unit received a serious challenge to its capacity.
“I can’t remember exactly what day, but we had eight in our ICU, and 10 ICU beds is our standard,” said MCCH Vice President of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye. “Just two of those patients were positive with COVID. We could create more, if we needed to, but that was making us a little nervous for sure.”
There was another reason to be nervous, Eye said. When that push was happening at MCCH, he said other facilities in the region were experiencing similar spikes.
He said one very large facility in west Tennessee had reached its limit of ICU patients, several of whom were reported to be COVID-19 positive. He also said it was learned that another facility in that part of the state had to send several staff members home so they could quarantine for several days for fears that they had the coronavirus, substantially limiting that facility’s ability to care for all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Then, there was what he learned from both Paducah hospitals. Eye said they, too, were at the maximum point in their ICUs, although it is not known how many of those were being treated for the virus.
“We started having conversations with the other places around us,” said Eye of how MCCH is part of a group of nine western Kentucky hospital and medical centers that was formed early in the pandemic for the specific purpose of discussing ideas on how to deal with the virus, especially when it comes to overcrowding. “And we all came to the conclusion that, ‘All it would take is only a few COVID cases potentially for us to start filling up to the point that we could be in trouble.’”
Eye said a unit inside the Murray facility specifically for patients who have tested positive for the virus has also been pushed to near-capacity at times but has yet to reach that mark. He said MCCH has 15 beds in that unit and the most it has had at one time is 13. When he was contacted Friday, he said that unit had seven patients at that time.
“It fluctuates,” he said, knowing that the quick uptick that was described earlier is more likely for a facility such as MCCH because the 142-bed hospital not only serves patients from Murray and Calloway County, it serves those from surrounding areas as well, which is also why the number of actual positive tests that have been reported in the county alone — more than 400 —is not close to matching the numbers the Calloway County Health Department has recorded as of Monday, 247, with 10 new cases reported Monday. The health department’s numbers are for only residents of the county.
“We’re definitely in a worse place now than we were in March, April and May (when MCCH had not recorded 50 cases yet) just because of the active number of cases we have right now in the county alone (52 as of Sunday with 18 new cases reported Friday, a new single-day high). The problem is it’s the day after day of having six, then seven, then eight. Now, it’s more like nine or 10 a day, and when you start to build up that amount of positive cases in the community, it just increases your chances of spreading it farther.
“Here’s what you have to remember. We also get patients from Trigg, Henry County (Tennessee), Marshall, Graves and Fulton. Four of the deaths that have happened at the hospital from COVID, where we put COVID as the cause of death on the death certificate, are from out of the county. We’ve had two others where we say COVID was involved, but other factors were already in place and only one of those was from Calloway.”
