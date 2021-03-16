MURRAY — In the past several weeks, there have been signs appearing in the Murray-Calloway County community that the COVID-19 pandemic, while not over, does not have nearly as strong a grip as it did a few short months ago.
Every day, the Calloway County Health Department’s numbers of new cases now includes numbers in the single digits, sometimes none at all. Lines of vehicles are also carrying patients to the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus, where a Regional Vaccination Site is based and more and more residents are receiving their shots.
Something else has also happened. The lines of patients seeking a test for the disease have dwindled. So Friday, Murray-Calloway County Hospital decided to close its drive-thru testing service.
“Now, we’re still testing at the hospital. We’re not stopping that,” said MCCH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick O’Dell. “However, we don’t have the large volume of patients needing a test anymore. In fact, we have very few and I’d say 90% of our patients are getting a test ahead of a medical procedure they’re about to have.
“We’re not getting them because they’re having symptoms, so we decided to go ahead and close it as a way to adjust traffic flow and to show that we’re trying to get back to how things were before all of this started.”
During the pandemic, hospital CEO Jerry Penner said, at its height, the drive-thru service tested as many as between 150 and 200 patients per day. Official statistics from the hospital show that its highest number of drive-thru patients was 214 on Nov. 30, which was when Calloway was in its worst stretch of the virus as new cases rose into the 40s, 50s, even 60s, while hospitalizations and deaths also soared.
All COVID-19 testing at the hospital has now shifted to its Medical Arts Building. This will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Suite 180 West and 9-11 a.m. Saturdays at Murray Medical Associates in Suite 480 West.
However, just because activity has dropped, O’Dell said the one message he does not want the community to start believing is that the pandemic is over.
“It could get bad again,” he said, joining numerous other health officials throughout the nation in urging everyone to exercise increased vigilance to not drop their guards when it comes to the coronavirus. “It is still possible, but we have all of these new variants that are being discovered and people have got to keep following the guidance that has been in place for a long time now.
“We are in much better shape and it’s happened very fast. It was just mid-January that we here at the hospital were wondering how much worse this was going to get. Did it drop so fast because enough people got the virus and gained immunity? Is it because enough people got vaccinated? We still don’t know, so we’ve got to keep doing what we can.
“You still have to remember that just because we’re getting people vaccinated now, we’ve still got a lot of others that aren’t yet.”
O’Dell also said that, with the damage the virus has done, it should not be too hard for anyone to continue being motivated to play defense a little while longer. This includes washing hands, wearing face masks and continuing to remain at least 6 feet apart from others and staying away from large crowds.
As of Monday, the virus has been attributed to the deaths of 49 Calloway County residents, part of a death toll that includes more than 530,000 people throughout the United States and more than 2.6 million worldwide.
“To see something like COVID-19 come along has been really scary,” said O’Dell, who returned to Murray in late January, during the early stages of what has become a rapid downturn in cases locally, from a four-month deployment with the United States Army to Poland and the Ukraine. “And I got it while I was there. I also watched others get it and it’s tough.
“But I also kept up with what was going on (in Murray) and it was just heartbreaking to hear what was happening at the hospital and how many cases were there. Then, you see what was happening where I was and you’d think, ‘Wow! This is really bad!’
“Having had it, I can tell you that you don’t want it. I would rather get that shot than to go through having the virus, so get vaccinated. That way, you’re not going to end up in the hospital and you’re not going to die from it.”
He also said that the best idea when it comes to testing is, when in doubt, go ahead and seek one.
“You may not know you have it, so if you think you have symptoms, go ahead and come on in,” he said. “When we were in the early stages of this, we were thinking, ‘How do we make this as easy as possible for everyone?’ And when you look at drive-thru, it probably is the safest thing not only for the patients, but our people too.
“However, it all goes with the same idea as any other problem. You have to test for the disease, then you have to identify what it is and, finally, you have to isolate the patient and get them away from others. We’re going to continue to doing what we can to help that.”
To schedule a COVID-19 test through MCCH, phone 270-753-0704.
