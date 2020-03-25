MURRAY — With many non-essential workers working from home and isolating as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, people all over the country are looking for ways to put their time in isolation to good use.
Across social media, people have been posting instances of sewing masks for first responders and emergency personnel. One of the largest concerns stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak is the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospital workers and first responders across the country.
The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital announced through a press release Tuesday that it would be taking PPE donations in the event they are needed, but said that the hospital is currently stocked to provide care. However, in the event of an influx of COVID-19 cases in the county, the hospital said it wanted to ensure that enough equipment was on hand.
“At this time, we want to reassure the community that MCCH has enough protective equipment to care for our community and our staff is equipped to provide the care needed,” the release from MCCH reads. “However, if this situation becomes critical in Calloway County, we want to be prepared, so the Foundation will be collecting commercial grade donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospital and clinic use.”
The release said the Foundation would be taking donations that include face shields, N95 3M 1860 masks, protective eyewear, goggles, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and other items required for staff safety. Donated PPE will then be distributed to medical personnel to use while interacting with possible (PUI) and known COVID-19 patients.
The release said many community members have reached out about making cards to let medical staff know they are appreciated. The release suggested that in lieu of cards, people can show their support to staff with a simple video message from their phone. Those wishing to send a video message should make it no longer than 20 seconds and email it to marketing@murrayhospital.org.
If members of the community have medical supplies or comfort care items they wish to donate, they should contact philanthropy officer Keith Travis at ktravis@murrayhospital.org or marketing@murrayhospital.org, or call 270-227-0253 or 270-762-1908 to arrange a drop off time and location.
