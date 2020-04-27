MURRAY – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced over the weekend that several communities throughout the commonwealth would be having additional curbside COVID-19 testing this week through the Northern Kentucky health group Gravity.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital will be one of those places. Beshear said testing at MCCH will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for first responders, health care workers and people with COVID-19 symptoms. Last week, MCCH expanded testing for two days to anyone who believed they were exposed, whether or not they had symptoms.
MCCH Director of Planning and Marketing Melony Morgan said drive-thru testing last week at the hospital increased after it was expanded Wednesday to include patients with mild symptoms of the coronavirus. MCCH went from 44 tests Wednesday to 125 on Friday. A three-hour session was also hosted Saturday and resulted in 25 patients being tested.
No specifics were announced by Beshear, but the MCCH program last week included patients providing a piece of paper with their names, contact phone number and symptoms listed. That is so MCCH could contact the patients to tell them their results.
As far as this week’s testing, registration is required. That can be arranged by phoning 270-753-0704.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.