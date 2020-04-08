MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital was informed late Monday night that it was included in a list of 23 Kentucky hospitals to begin on-site COVID-19 testing.
Hospital CEO Jerry Penner said that curbside testing at the hospital was to begin Tuesday, and he said the first patient was received at about 11:30 that morning. Testing will be offered at the West Entrance of the facility, off South Ninth Street.
“What this does, more than anything, is open up opportunities for more testing here, plus we’re able to have a rapid turnaround on getting results. It’s a win-win for both the hospital and this community,” Penner said, adding that this also addresses something that was previously not available, testing of what are considered to be “Tier 2” patients for the Coronavirus.
Tier 2 are patients who are at high risk of complications and also are exhibiting symptoms (such as fever, cough and shortness of breath).
“It casts a wider net. This was an idea from (Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner) Dr. Steven Stack and it’s more from an epidemiological standpoint. If you look outside, you see we’ve got a warm day and lots of things blooming. You might be sneezing and having a runny nose (which is not associated with COVID-19), but you also may have the flu (a runny nose can be a symptom of that). This gives us an opportunity to look at everything.
“It could be, if you have the flu, you also could pop up positive for COVID-19.”
Stack said plans are to administer up to 2,000 tests a day regionally. He also said, purposefully, plans were to take this program outside what is known as “The Golden Triangle” of Kentucky, which includes Louisville, Lexington and the Cincinnati suburbs.
Penner said this is also sure to cause the number of cases reported in Calloway County to rise. As of Tuesday evening, the county was reporting nine cases since the pandemic started. However, while Penner said this will be alarming to some, it actually will be a beneficial thing in the long run.
“I’ve been saying this for weeks now … we’ve got more positives out there than we’re showing. It’s just that we don’t have enough tests for everybody,” Penner said, adding that this will also be true for surrounding communities of western Kentucky. “This program is also going to include nine hospitals in our area, and, in talking to the other hospitals, it appears that, so far, we’ve maybe had 1,000 or 1,200, at the most, tests done in those communities. That’s a small number and that’s because the resources are so scarce, or have been until now.”
This came one day after Calloway County reported its seventh and eighth cases of COVID-19. Later, the ninth case was confirmed. Calloway County Health Department Director of Nursing Kim Paschall said Tuesday that, while information on patients has to remain mainly confidential due to HIPPA privacy guidelines, she said one thing that has become evident is that the two cases revealed Monday night are connected to at least two previous cases.
“”I can say that they’re not travel related either,” Paschall said. “This just shows how quickly this virus can spread.”
When asked about the hospital being included in the state testing program, Calloway County Health Department Director of Public Health Amy Ferguson said this will be helpful moving forward.
“If we can catch more positive cases, then we’re able to try to get with the people they were in contact with, so, yes, this would be very beneficial.”
MCCH said patients seeking curbside testing must have had a telemedicine consultation or walk-in visit with a primary care office prior to having a COVID-19 test administered. For an appointment, phone 270-753-0704.
