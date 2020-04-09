MURRAY – When Murray-Calloway County Hospital became part of a statewide expansion for COVID-19 testing earlier this week, it also was able to join with a nearby community in its efforts to bring this Coronavirus under control.
Dr. Nick O’Dell, the chief medical officer at the hospital, said the partnership MCCH will have with Jackson Purchase Regional Medical Center in Mayfield will prove beneficial to both communities, which, in the long run, will also help the state's overall fight against this illness.
“It’s about sharing resources, and that’s a very important thing right now,” O’Dell said Wednesday, one day after MCCH began curbside COVID-19 testing after the Kentucky Department of Public Health gave the go-ahead for the program to include 32 Kentucky hospitals. MCCH is sharing some of its allotment of testing materials with Jackson Purchase.
“We have had multiple conference calls the last couple of weeks (with Jackson Purchase) and it is pretty obvious that we have a shared view on this, so when we got our allotment, and knowing the need that exists at Jackson Purchase, we’re able to share some of our kits. This is working to get their hospitalized patients tested.
“Right now, we all need to be working together because we could find that another hospital has something that is working for them that maybe we can use. Let’s say that Baptist Health Paducah is using a flow chart and is getting good results, we can use that information to help us, just like if we have something working here, we’ll let others in on what we’re doing.
“We’re all in this together.”
Up until this week, testing in far-western Kentucky has been very limited; Jerry Penner, MCCH’s CEO, in fact, said Tuesday that it was his understanding that maybe 1,000 to 1,200 total tests had been conducted in that part of the state, which also may account for why the number of cases reported so far has been low. As of Tuesday, MCCH had performed about 110 COVID-19 tests, with nine positive readings.
That had gone up by about eight Wednesday, he said. However, he added that being able to do more tests is not just going to, more than likely, result in more positive readings, it also will result in more negative tests.
“Why is that important? It helps us conserve PPE,” Penner said of the specialized equipment medical personnel wear in order to protect themselves against being exposed to infectious diseases, such as COVID-19. “Every time a test comes up negative, it means that’s one less patient our staff will have to use the PPE for, and with that being so scarce, that’s extremely valuable.”
Prior to Monday, testing was being limited to what are known as “Tier 1” patients. O’Dell classified them as hospital/medical professionals, first-responders or patients already in a hospital, as well as people age 60 or over with severe symptoms. With the expansion, “Tier 2” patients are now being tested, which O’Dell said includes a much broader range of conditions.
“Those patients may not fit perfectly in the box. But by being able to test them now, we’re going to have more positives,” he said, emphasizing that, while an increase in positive cases may be alarming to the general public, it is actually a good thing. “I think it’s going to help in controlling the virus ultimately (because more people will be put in isolation, thus slowing the spread). We’ve had a lot of patients come to us that we would’ve liked to test, but we had to keep that to a limited number.”
However, even though he said it appears that not all of the people in Calloway County who have had COVID-19 are known, and may never be known, Penner said social distancing guidelines seem to be working locally. He can tell because MCCH is not overrun with COVID-19 patients, which has been a major fear from the start.
However, with Tuesday’s news of the first death of a Calloway County resident to die from the disease, he said it is obvious that there is still a lot of work to do to keep that from happening.
“One is too many,” Penner said. “It pains us to know that we have lost somebody from this community.
“(Tuesday), it got real for this county. It’s kind of like when we got the first positive case, to an extent, now you knew you were part of this. But this is a whole lot different, when you lose somebody.”
Penner emphasized that, while MCCH’s testing capabilities have increased, it is still on a fairly limited basis. Before a test can be administered, a patient has to have been seen by a health care provider, either through an office visit or telehealth. After that, a test can be arranged by phoning 270-753-0704.
