MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital began free expanded drive-thru curbside testing of patients with COVID-19 symptoms Tuesday.
MCCH Director of Planning and Marketing Melony Morgan said the hospital will continue testing the remainder of this week as long as test materials are available. Hours will be 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. through Friday, but patients are asked to call ahead at 270-753-0704.
Morgan said this is for anyone experiencing the following symptoms at a mild level: fever, chills, cough, runny nose, shortness of breath, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, headache, muscle pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.
Entry is through the West Entrance off South Ninth Street.
Morgan said that anyone wishing to be tested needs to supply a piece of paper that includes the name of the patient, date of birth, address, phone number and a list of current symptoms. A specimen will be collected via a nasal swab. Patients will be notified of results and appropriate treatment. Morgan said 44 patients were tested Tuesday.
This comes as Calloway County Health Department Public Health Director Amy Ferguson reported Tuesday that, out of 20 cases in the county so far, 11 patients have now recovered and eight are isolated at home.
Calloway County has not had a COVID-19 case reported since Thursday. So far, the county has had one patient die from the disease.
Last week, Ferguson said that a patient that had been hospitalized was recovering at home in isolation.
