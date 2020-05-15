MURRAY – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that United States residents not only practice social distancing, but also wear masks in public.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital continues to follow this guidance, and urges the community to bring a mask for scheduled appointments and procedures when coming to the hospital or physician clinics.
According to the CDC, it is now known from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. In light of this evidence, the CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. The CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.
“Please wear a mask. It is the responsible thing to do. It’s the right thing to do,” said Jerry Penner, CEO at MCCH.
Everyone who comes to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, the Medical Arts Building, Regional Cancer Center, Center for Rehab and Sports Medicine or any of MCCH’s facilities will be required to wear a mask upon entering and will have their temperature checked, as well as a brief screening.
Anyone with questions can phone the MCCH Marketing Department at 270-762-1381 or visit www.murrayhospital.org.
