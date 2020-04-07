WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monday, a pair of officials with Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell hosted a conference call with numerous Kentucky business officials and owners to discuss ways that recently-passed legislation can help them as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
McConnell’s Director of Projects and Counsel Andrew Swafford led off the session by discussing the CARES stimulus package that Congress passed more than a week ago to aid not only businesses left ailing from the effects of the coronavirus but also employees left out of work. That package contains $2 trillion and came in three phases, the first of which was a lengthy discussion of the various problems facing the American economy with many businesses having to close in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Phase 2 provided about $1 billion for states, including Kentucky, to not only pay for unemployment insurance claims but profit those claims, and so we’re hoping that particular funding will benefit Kentucky as more and more folks file for unemployment,” Swafford said, then moving into the third phase. “Phase 3 was the $2 trillion package, and as you folks know, it is commonly referred to as the CARES package and it provides unemployment insurance for self-employed individuals, independent contractors and those with limited work histories, and it also provides funding to states to reimburse nonprofits and government agencies for half the cost in order to pay out unemployment insurance benefits.”
“Phase 3 also provided full funding for the first week of unemployment insurance and this was an incentive for states to waive the first-week waiting period. Generally, you have to wait a week before receiving payment and I know that (Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear) waived that requirement.”
Swafford also talked about the paid leave provision that is contained in Phase 2 of the CARES package.
“The big takeaway from that is that it was 100-percent reimbursable. Generally, what the law allows is for employers to withhold their payroll taxes in order to recoup costs,” he said, adding that this applies to employers with 500 employees or less. It also applies to certain conditions that trigger an employee having to leave work, all related to the pandemic.
“If an employee has been advised by a provider to self-quarantine. If an employee has shown symptoms and is seeking a medical diagnosis. If an employee is caring for an individual subject to an isolation order or, again, has been advised by a provider to self-quarantine. If the employee is caring for a child whose school or place of care is closed. In these situations, an employee is eligible.”
There are also three exemptions, two of which involve someone being either a health-care provider or a first-responder. The third exemption applies to employers with fewer than 50 employees, where the employer is claiming a financial hardship due to loss of business.
Also included in this discussion was McConnell’s Legal Counsel Tiffany Ge and she covered two programs in particular, the Small Business Association economic injury disaster loans program, as well as the paycheck protection program.
“The SBA economic injury disaster program has been in place for a couple of weeks now, and that is for a no-interest, federal deduction loan to award capital to small businesses and nonprofit organizations,” Ge said. “The SBA disaster loan in general offers up to $2 million in assistance and can provide vital economic support to help overcome the temporary losses you are experiencing.”
She said application is available at the SBA’s website, www.sba.gov.
The second program is available through local banks and credit unions. Ge said the paycheck protection program is made possible by $350 billion being allocated to help small businesses keep their people employed during the economic downturn caused by the virus. This applies to small businesses of 500 employees or less, along with both nonprofits under 501(c)3 guidelines and nonprofits under 501(c)13 guidelines, as well as veterans organizations.
“How much can you borrow? You can borrow up to 2.5 times your average monthly payroll cost,” Ge said, adding that this is not to exceed $10 million. “The amount is intended to cover eight weeks of payroll.”
Ge also said businesses can apply for both of these programs, but this needs to be for different purposes.
Stephanie Penn, McConnell’s press secretary, also noted that the Senator has created what is being tabbed as a coronavirus portal that contains much information related to the outbreak and its effect economically. This can be accessed by families and small business owners and allows them an avenue to not only obtain information but also to ask questions.
The portal is accessible on McConnell’s website, www.mcconnell.senate.gov.
