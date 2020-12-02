MURRAY — Like everything else in the world, the annual Towing for Toys Christmas drive, led by Murray’s Monty McCuiston and his Max’s 641 Towing and Service, is having to make adjustments for the COVID-19 pandemic.
This project has not been able to hold fundraisers that residents have come to know in the past few years, namely the Toypalooza music concert and the Towing for Toys Tow Truck Pull. However, that has not meant that McCuiston and his team have stayed in the proverbial garage and been idle.
They have adjusted, creating events that can fit coronavirus guidelines, such as road races and golf tournaments, while still managing to keep people’s attention as to the ongoing need in the Murray-Calloway County community. And somehow, some way, it appears those efforts are going to pay handsome dividends once again.
“Living in a town like Murray, I’ve seen how the community always pulls together for a need and we have a very good possibility of having a record breaker year of donations,” McCuiston said Tuesday of how this year’s campaign is on pace to break last year’s mark of about $35,000.
“Right now, we still have two or 2 1/2 weeks that we’re still collecting and we could possibly hit the $40,000 mark this year. It’s beyond me, but it seems like every day when the mail comes in, we’ve got one, two, three, maybe four different checks from citizens. I’ve got people stopping me in the grocery store and wanting to donate $100. It’s amazing.
“The times that everybody is experiencing, yet they find it in their hearts to give back to the kids. It’s just truly amazing.”
If a new mark is set, it will continue a trend in which Towing for Toys has set a new record. In 2018, the record of $34,000 was set after a 2017 high mark of about $30,000.
McCuiston said toys have been received too this year, but they are having to be handled differently than in past years because of the pandemic. With those donations going to the family resource centers of Calloway County Schools and the Murray Independent School District, a meeting is set for today, he said, to determine how those will be handled this year.
“Right now, we’re shooting for mostly monetary donations because we’re trying to limit the amount of items being touched by multiple people that will be going on into families’ homes,” he said. “We’re still accepting (toy) donations, just on a limited basis.”
However, McCuiston said that if deliveries are axed, alternative plans for allowing children to have toys this year are being formulated, but he said nothing will be finalized until after today’s meeting. In the meantime, he said older children are not being forgotten and a mission this past weekend helped take care of their needs.
“We were also wanting to focus on supporting our local businesses here, so, this past Saturday for Small Business Weekend, we went around to numerous local businesses and we bought up a little over $5,000 in gift cards to give out to high school kids, who aren’t really into toys anymore,” he said. “They deserve a Christmas as well.”
The idea for Towing for Toys was planted several years ago when McCuiston’s daughters, Morgan and Destiny, expressed their concern to their father after seeing how classmates were struggling during this time of year during their elementary school years. Specifically, they saw how others were relying on a backpack program that sent food home with low-income students on weekends.
It took a number of years for the program to actually launch, but its first year was 2011. And after humble beginnings, things have grown to its current level.
Toys are still being collected at all area Dollar General stores, as well as drop-off locations at Independence Bank, the Murray Bank, The Murray Ledger & Times office on Whitnell Avenue and Max’s 641 Towing and Service on South 12th Street. For more information on how to send monetary donations, go online at www.towingfortoys.com, send an email to montymccuiston@towingfortoys.com, or phone 270-752-0759.
