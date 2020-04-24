MURRAY —The Murray-Calloway Transit Authority Board of Directors wants the public to know they are operating despite the difficulties that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to board chairman Jim Clinger, board members Michael Dobbs, Velvet Wilson, Adam Wade, Tung Dinh, Darrel McFerron, Charletter Ellis and Danny Perry participated in the board’s regular meeting Wednesday via Zoom. Calloway County Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester also offered input on several business items.
Clinger started by talking about the changes the MCTA has made since businesses starting shutting down because of the novel coronavirus. Despite these challenges, the agency is still providing service to county residents, he said.
“There are certain things that are rather obvious right now; we’ve had a downturn in much of our ridership,” Clinger said. “We have had some layoffs, and in part because of the layoffs, some of our expenses are not as high as they have been in the past. I think right now, we’re still in good financial shape and probably will be indefinitely. We all hope this virus will be gone soon.”
Clinger said MCTA Executive Director Rodney Skinner laid a number of employees off, and they are now collecting unemployment insurance. He said he anticipated them coming back once the pandemic has ended.
Skinner said MCTA is currently operating with five drivers, two dispatch schedulers and two administrators. He said 24 employees are currently laid off.
“We don’t really know about an expected return-to-work day,” Skinner said. “We get updates from OTD (Open Transit Data) and the KPTA (Kentucky Public Transit Association) every other day about stuff that’s going on. They don’t really know, and there’s no return day that anyone can give us, at this time. I think it was a week or so ago that I was on a Zoom meeting with chamber members and the hospital and they said we wouldn’t reach our COVID peak until mid-May. I’m not sure if that has changed now or not.
“We’re doing the best we can do. We’re staying local with our trips. We had a few out-of-town trips (including Louisville and Nashville, Tennessee) that I declined. The drivers aren’t comfortable with it and I’m fine with that, so we’ve just declined to do those. We’re doing everything we can do locally; we do have a few Paducah trips that we’re doing, but that’s pretty much it.”
Clinger said that although several regular routes have been suspended during the pandemic, the MCTA is still doing on-demand rides, as well as rides for Medicaid and dialysis patients.
“In the month of March, we had approximately half the riders we had in February, and slightly more than half of what we had in March of 2019,” Clinger said. “Fuel consumption is down, mileage is way down, et cetera. The fare box is down, but not as much as you might think. Of course, it’s because people are not riding the transit because they’re staying at home, as they should be, I guess. Obviously, some people can’t (stay home); they have to go to doctors’ appointments and stuff like that, dialysis and so on.”
McFerron asked if drivers were going to have to be tested for COVID-19 once the fleet is at full force again. Winchester said she wasn’t sure yet what the state’s requirements would be for public service workers once there are fewer restrictions and more MCTA employees are back at work. Clinger and Skinner said they weren’t sure either. Winchester said Amy Ferguson, director of public heath at the Calloway County Health Department, would likely know as soon as the state issued any guidance.
“I don’t have the answer either, but I know our local health department has been in direct contact with the state, so I would feel sure that as those guidelines come down, they’re going to be the first to know,” Winchester said.
Clinger said wipes and sprays are being used by drivers to disinfect the vehicles. Skinner said they are now wearing protective face masks.
“The drivers that we currently have, we issue masks to them every day with their key,” Skinner said. “They already have gloves with their vehicles.”
In other business, Clinger said he didn’t see any feasible way the board could award a Rob Edd Parrish Memorial Scholarship this year, but he said it would start working on it for next year once the MCTA begins operating normally again. Skinner agreed.
“I don’t know what, if anything, we’re going to be able to do this year for that,” Skinner said. “We need to kind of wrangle that, I guess, and make sure we hit the ground running so we can do it in ’21, though.”
“Students aren’t meeting and I’m not in contact with their guidance counselors, so it would be hard to solicit applications,” Clinger said. “But that is something that hopefully we could work on and be ready for the next school year.”
Ellis agreed, adding that this would give the board time to raise funds for next year’s scholarship.
At the close of the meeting, Winchester said Judge-Executive Kenny Imes had asked her to extend his thanks to the MCTA for the work it had done to adhere to state and federal regulations during the pandemic.
“He did want to thank you because your efforts are making a difference,” Winchester said. “They have kept Calloway County’s numbers, as far as (COVID-19) cases, low.”
Although Calloway County’s confirmed cases are now at 23, the number was still 20 when the board met, and Winchester said it was the first time in four weeks that the number of cases had held steady over a weekend. Before the latest cases were announced on Thursday morning, the number had remained at 20 for seven days. Winchester reminded the board that if the state sees a downward slope in new cases for 14 consecutive days – with increased testing capacity – then it could start to loosen restrictions and allow businesses to reopen.
Winchester advised the MCTA to document any expenses related to the pandemic because there might be federal money, as well as other sources, available to reimburse the agency. She also warned that the county will likely not be able to give the MCTA as much funding in the next budget as it has in the past. She also said the county’s road funding could be cut in half because of the low price of gas right now.
Skinner added that he formally requested money last week from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. He said that if the agency receives those funds, there is no local match required.
