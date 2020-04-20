MURRAY — The Murray Independent School District has announced that, beginning today, there will be only one free food distribution point for the remainder of the 2020 school year.
Effective through May 15, there will be only one pick-up service location offered for distribution of free food for MISD families. The pick-up will be at Murray Middle School, 801 Main St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday and Thursday of each week. Monday pick-ups will provide breakfast and lunch meals for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday pick-up will provide breakfast and lunch meals for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
As of Friday, MISD has served 26,626 meals to MISD families and community. #murrayschools.
