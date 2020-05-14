MURRAY — The Murray Independent School District announced the last day for free food distribution is today, Thursday, May 14. Since March 18, the MISD Food Service Department and its staff have provided 42,144 meals to MISD families and the community.
Morgan Carman, Family Resource Youth Service Center director, said any family who needs assistance with meals can contact the FRYSC at 270-759-9592.
“We appreciate the efforts of the district food service, school staff members and volunteers in providing meals to MISD families during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said MISD Superintendent Coy Samons.
