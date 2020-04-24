MURRAY — The Murray Independent School District announced Thursday evening that the district will have the Tiger Spring Sports Senior Parade Monday evening.
In a news release, MISD Athletic Director Ann Greenfield and Murray High School Principal Tony Jarvis said that the community is invited to welcome this year’s spring sports senior athletes as their seasons have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The parade starts at 6.
The route will start at Murray Middle School with the start point being the intersection of Ninth and Main streets. The parade will then move onto Eighth Street before turning onto Poplar Street and heading west through 16th Street before looping around the Murray Elementary campus with Locust Street and Broach Avenue before returning to Poplar, then turning south onto 16th before turning west onto Sycamore Street. The parade will then drift onto Doran Road and head south to Johnson Boulevard at the Murray High campus.
This is for seniors who would have played baseball, softball, tennis and track and field. The community is invited to line the route.
