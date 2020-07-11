MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District Board of Education approved the 2020-21 calendar at its monthly meeting Thursday.
Students will begin the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 24, and families will have the choice for their children to return either for in-person learning or through virtual learning at home. The final day of school for students will be May 11, 2021.
A news release from MISD said the district’s No. 1 priority is the health & safety of students, staff and stakeholders. The school district said it would continue to follow COVID-19 guidance from the CDC, KY Department of Public Health, Office of the Governor, KY Department of Education and the Calloway County Health Department. MISD will provide parents and students a detailed plan of the two instructional options by the end of next week. After these details are provided, parents will have the opportunity to select in person or virtual learning for their children for the next school year. The district will utilize school messenger, social media and phone calls to connect with families to inform them of the options and collect their choices for the upcoming school year.
Coy Samons, MISD superintendent, said the district would continue to provide a high quality education for students, no matter the circumstances.
“During this national pandemic, we will make every effort to provide a valuable educational experience to MISD students and maintain our commitment to the tradition, pride and academic excellence of Murray Independent Schools,” Samons said.
Schools will be out Sept. 7 (Labor Day); Nov. 2 and 3 (Election Day); Nov. 25, 26 (Thanksgiving) and 27; Monday, Dec. 21, through Friday, Jan. 8; Jan. 18 (Martin Luther King Jr.’s observed birthday); and April 5-9 (spring break). With the start date moved later in August, there will be no fall break.
In other business:
• As part of his superintendent’s report, Samons provided a COVID-19 reopening report for the 2020-21 school year, and presented a district time-line to complete the fall re-opening plans of MISD, which will be released to the public in late July.
• Rusty Back, MISD chief information officer, provided a presentation on Data Security and Breach Notification and Best Practice Guide, (per 702 KAR 1:170).
• Under action items, Board Policies 08.2211 (Academic Honors), and 08.113 (Graduation Requirements) were tabled.
• The board also approved the second reading of the new Board Policy Curriculum and Instruction-Grading. In addition to approving the revised calendar, the board approved the methods of instruction for the 2021 school year which will include in-person, and virtual instruction. Consent agenda items included bills paid, job descriptions, ARC and 504 chairpersons, and the superintendent’s personnel report, were approved.
• The board entered executive session to discuss proposed or pending litigation (per KRS 61.810 (1) (c).
This report was compiled by Hawkins Teague with assistance from MISD Public Information Officer Sherry Purdom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.