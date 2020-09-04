MURRAY — In a special called meeting Thursday evening, the Murray Independent School District Board of Education gave Superintendent Coy Samons the authority to decide when students can return to attending in-person classes in some form.
The vote was unanimous on the motion of Samons having the power to make that call on a blended form of both in-person and online classes on or after Sept. 10.
Board Chairman Richard Crouch indicated that this will be dependent on the status of Murray and Calloway County’s progress with limiting the number of COVID-19 cases.
“This past Monday, Jason Howell, the board’s vice chairman and myself met with Mr. Samons, the school nurse and other personnel and we had a similar meeting Thursday of last week (Aug. 27), and we’ve been looking at the data twice a week for a while now, and that data was looking pretty good on Monday of this week,” Crouch said during the meeting, which was conducted with virtual communications.
“So we thought we would have a meeting tonight and see what the data was between Monday and tonight, and Mr. Samons and I met again at 11 this morning and I think what we need to do going forward is have Mr. Samons look at the data every day and he will make the decision as to when schools should reopen.
“If there’s a spike in cases, the reopening could be delayed, or, if we’re already open, Mr. Samons can use his usual authority to call school off. So I think the best thing to do is give him the authority to reopen school at his discretion and use the best judgment as to how we go forward from there.”
The Calloway County Health Department reported Thursday that five new cases of the coronavirus had resulted from positive tests of Calloway County patients. That constituted a drop from Wednesday’s total of 13, which broke a string of several days in which the county did not report a number of cases in a single day above double digits.
During its last meeting on Aug. 13, the board had voted to follow Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation for school districts in the commonwealth to delay in-person classes until Sept. 28, but left the door open to change that decision if COVID-19 cases showed a decline, which they have, although local health officials are advising that the numbers could continue reaching high numbers from time-to-time, as was the case on Wednesday.
MISD students began the 2020-21 year on Aug. 24, with all classes being taught online.
On Aug. 13, it was suggested that a special meeting might be necessary between that night and the next regularly-scheduled meeting that is scheduled for next Thursday, which is Sept. 10.
During the discussion of Thursday’s motion to have Samons be the final authority on when to start in-person instruction, board member Miranda Terry raised what she said was a concern that was brought to her attention in recent days from MISD teachers.
“My only question, and it’s based on information I’ve received, is are teachers going to be contacted to discuss reopening plans at each school? Because I’ve had numerous teachers reach out saying that they never were contacted to discuss their at-risk status or caregiver status,” Terry said.
Samons acknowledged that there have been issues in this area.
“I think we did have some communication breakdowns with some staff members and I will be addressing those, starting (today), and we’ll be working closely with the principles to make sure that we can clean up any communication, or lack of communication, that we may have had in the last few weeks.
