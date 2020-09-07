MURRAY — The Murray Independent School District said that it will begin offering in-person instruction Thursday for students and families who have selected in-person learning.
All instruction for MISD campuses so far has been online in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In a news release on Friday afternoon, MISD Public Information Officer Sherry Purdom said that online learning will continue for students and families who have selected that option. She said school personnel will be contacting families to confirm instructional choices.
All students will continue online learning until students return in person on Thursday.
This came one day after the MISD Board of Education gave Superintendent Coy Samons the authority to decide when schools should reopen to in-person instruction.
Purdom said that, using a phased approach, students choosing in-person instruction will return to their respective schools on the following dates:
•Thursday, students in kindergarten through fifth grade will return. (Murray Elementary will contact kindergarten families with specific instructions for the first days of school.)
•Monday, students in grades 6 through 9 will return.
•Tuesday, Sept. 15, students in grades 10 through 12 will return.
•Wednesday, Sept. 16, preschool students attending Murray Preschool/Head Start will return.
Students and families who select online learning will continue to participate in that mode of instruction, Purdom said. If families have questions, they are asked to contact their children’s schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.