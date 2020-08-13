MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District Board of Education voted at its monthly meeting Thursday to follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to delay in-person classes until Sept. 28, but left the door open to change that decision if local COVID-19 cases show a steady decline in the next few weeks.
Superintendent Coy Samons presented to Chairman Richard Crouch and the rest of the board an amended Return to School Plan taking the governor’s recommendation into account, with online instruction only starting on Aug. 24.
“Mr. Chairman, your recommendation that I make to the board, I do not make lightly,” Samons said. “At this time, (the plan) does provide for online instruction only for all students beginning Aug. 24. As far as the length of the online instruction, that’s of course at the discretion of the board.”
“My thoughts are that we monitor the seven-day running average of the number of positive (coronavirus) cases in the county and that we monitor the percentage of the positivity rate for all the testing, and we’ll look at this again at our next board meeting, which is Sept. 10,” Crouch said.
Crouch noted that last Friday was Calloway’s peak so far in terms of a single day of positive confirmed cases, as well as the percentage of tests that were positive.
“Looking at the map here, dated Aug. 11, the two (biggest) hotspots in the whole state of Kentucky are Fulton County and Hickman County, and Carlisle County, Graves County and Calloway County are not far behind,” Crouch said. “So given the data that we have, I think it would be wise to delay in-classroom instruction until we can see a significant downward slope in the number of cases and the percent positive.
“I’m open to following the data, and we need to do what we think is best for the students and staff and the faculty, and we also have to consider what impact this has on the students who are at home. There are some students who have one or both parents who could work from home online; we have some students who have both parents work outside the home, and that’s going to create a situation that is not ideal. We have some students who have low or no access to wi-fi, and that’s a significant situation. So there are several factors that we have to consider, and at some point in time, I might be OK with a limited number of students who are at greatest risk (for non-COVID issues), for whatever reason, to be in the classroom and other students be online, but will have to take that week by week and month by month and try to do what we think is best for each and every student and their parents and the community as a whole.”
Although the vote on the amended plan was unanimous, several board members expressed mixed feelings about the decision, and it was proposed that a special-called meeting be set for later this month to re-evaluate the reopening date based on the COVID-19 case data available at that time. In the approved motion from Jason Howell seconded by Shawn Smee, the board did not set a specific date for a special-called meeting, but members agreed they would meet prior to next month’s regular meeting. Board Attorney Chip Adams said they could hold that meeting any time they wanted as long as they only discussed and voted on the business on the agenda and gave public notice 72 hours in advance.
“Part of my problem is the landscape changes every day; it feels like trying to game-plan on quicksand through all of this,” Howell said. “… I would like for us to maintain the flexibility in our decision tonight to evaluate this daily if we needed to, and I think we’re going to see more and more guidance from what other districts are going through by returning to in-person learning as planned (before the governor’s recommendation) and I think we need to be able to preserve the greatest flexibility that we have in order to be able to return to in-person learning at the earliest possible point.
“There are no good answers in this situation, but for us as a board, we have a fiduciary duty to do the best job that we can and make the best decisions we can for the overall education and health and benefit and welfare of our schoolchildren. I think the proof is overwhelming that in-person instruction is the best opportunity for that and the best avenue for that, and I think that you (Crouch) probably understated some of the impacts. I think this (delay) is going to be absolutely crushing to a significant portion of our working parents who are not just having to come up with alternatives for childcare now, but because of the governor’s cowardice and refusal to lead early on this, he has thrown this on our students, parents and families at the last possible moment.”
Board member Gina Winchester said that one of the things she liked best about the original reopening plan was that parents had the choice whether to send their kids in person or to do online learning.
“I think most parents, if they chose to send their kids to school, understand the risk and the dynamics of what they are doing,” Winchester said before the vote. “So again, I would err to the side of letting those parents make that choice and move forward with in-class instruction – but if the board so chooses to just watch it on a daily basis, I would support that decision as well.”
Board member Miranda Terry said she felt very torn about the decision, and she said it might be a good idea for the district to create a training for parents and students 14 and older to understand coronavirus transmission and how to better protect themselves. She suggested that parents sending their children to school might need to sign a waiver saying they understand the risk of exposure. She said this is being done at Murray State University, where she works.
The board also voted to allow 10 additional days for COVID-19-related emergency leave for certified and classified staff. Samons said that is in addition to the 10 federal days already available.
In other business, the board:
• approved the second reading of a policy on curriculum and instruction for academic honors and another for graduation requirements.
• approved the Title IX Sexual Harassment KSBA 2020 Interim Policy & Procedure Update.
• approved the KSBA Policies and Procedures Update 2020.
• approved the revised BG-1 Murray High School renovation.
• approved the release of GASB 54 committed fund balances.
• approved the unaudited 2020-21 annual financial report.
• approved the Kentucky Department of Education School Security Funds request form for Fiscal Year 2021.
