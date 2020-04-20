MURRAY — The Murray Independent School District board held its April meeting via Zoom Thursday, due to circumstances caused by COVID-19. The meeting began with members approving the new teleconferencing protocol to be used during this time.
After the March minutes were approved, members took the opportunity to thank teachers, staff, administration, parents and students for their successful adjustments to continuing instruction remotely by use of technology. Jason Howell reported that staff were able to begin teaching remotely within 72 hours. Shawn Smee and Coy Samons thanked food service workers for providing students in the area with over 13,000 meals.
Gina Winchester announced that negotiations between the district vocational school and county jail are in the works to begin training Class D inmates in a welding program. The group is seeking a grant to cover instruction and transportation costs.
Samons said that prom and graduation are still postponed indefinitely, but the board is still hoping to conduct a traditional graduation ceremony.
The board approved an amended calendar, which will move the end date for the school year from May 15 to May 8 for students. The board also approved the first reading of the 2020-21 school year certified evaluation plan and all items on the consent agenda.
The board also approved the Samons’ recommendation to end regular and/or NTI instruction for students May 8.
With the state legislature’s recent passage of Senate Bill 177, the minimum requirement of 170 instructional days for public school districts has been waived. However, the requirement of 1,062 hours on instruction remains in effect.
All MISD respective schools will exceed 1,062 hours by May 8. The amended approved calendar request now changes the end date of the 2019-20 school year from May 15 to May 8.
Certified & classified employees will still be required to complete all contract days per recently adopted procedures (in person or remotely) by June 30.
Lou Carter, director of pupil personnel, provided documentation, per MISD respective schools, indicating 1.062 instructional hours will be achieved by May 8.
