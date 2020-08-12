MURRAY — Murray Independent School District says that of four staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the summer, half have since recovered.
MISD Public Information Officer Sherry Purdom issued the followed statement from the district:
“Due to HIPAA requirements, the health status of MISD employees will not be disclosed at any time. All school district buildings are open during regular business hours and will continue to follow guidelines from the CDC, KY Dept. of Public Health, Office of the Governor and the Calloway County Health Department.
“Of the 500 MISD staff (full-time, part-time, and substitutes), we are aware of four positive cases during the summer of 2020. Only two of these cases are considered active at this time. In regards to COVID-19 positive test results, MISD will follow protocols established by the Calloway County Health Department.
“Coy Samons, MISD superintendent, is recommending to begin online learning on August 24, 2020, due to the Governor’s most recent position on starting in-person no earlier than Sept. 28, 2020.”
Calloway County Schools also said this week that it would follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to delay in-person instruction until Sept. 28, while still beginning online instruction Aug. 24. The district announced in early April that a food service worker had tested positive for COVID-19, which led to the lunch pick-up being canceled for that week. Calloway County Schools Public Information Officer Tawnya Hunter said Tuesday that the district was not aware of any other staff members testing positive since then.
