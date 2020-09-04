From the Murray Independent School District:
MURRAY — Murray Independent Schools will begin offering in-person instruction for students and families who have selected in person learning. Online learning will continue for students and families who have selected that option. School personnel will be contacting families in the next few days to confirm instructional choices. All students will continue Online Learning until students return in person.
Using a phased approach, students choosing in-person instruction will return to their respective schools on the following dates:
- Thursday students Kindergarten through 5th grade will return.
(Murray Elementary will contact kindergarten families with specific instructions for the first days of school.)
- Monday Sept. 14th students in grades 6 through 9 will return.
- Tuesday Sept. 15th students in grades 10 through 12 will return.
- Wednesday Sept. 16th preschool students attending Murray Preschool/Head Start will return.
Students and families who select Online Learning will continue to participate in that mode of instruction. If families have questions please contact your child’s school.
