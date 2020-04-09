MURRAY – As concerns over COVID-19 continue to grow, many people are taking precautions to ensure their safety from this virus. In addition to the steps everyone is taking to protect themselves and others from the virus, the Murray Police Department said Wednesday it wants to remind the public of steps steps they can take to protect themselves from certain types of crime.
MPD Public Information Officer Andrew Wiggins said the department has responded to reports of items stolen out of vehicles. Often when this occurs, the only vehicles that have items stolen from them are vehicles that have been left unlocked, he said.
“While officers are patrolling residential areas to detect and deter these types of thefts, the most effective way to stop these thefts is by double checking to make sure your vehicle’s doors are locked,” Wiggins said. “Another crime everyone should be cautious of is scams. With the Federal government providing a stimulus package to individuals, scammers may see an opportunity to profit. We encourage everyone not to provide any personal or financial information to anyone that contacts you. If you have any questions about the stimulus package or how you are going to receive the money, you should contact the Internal Revenue Service directly.
Wiggins said one common tactic used by scammers is to attempt to pressure you into making a quick decision by threatening legal action against you if you do not provide them with certain personal information. If you have concerns and feel as though you may be getting scammed, contact your local law enforcement agency, he said.
“Lastly, we would like to thank everyone for the efforts you have taken to prevent the spread of this virus,” Wiggins said. “We know this is a very challenging time for many people, but we have seen our community come together during this time. While on patrol, we have noticed everyone being diligent to practice social distancing and doing what it takes to keep each other healthy. Thank you all for your continued efforts, and we will get through this together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.