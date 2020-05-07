MURRAY – Murray State University has made emergency grant applications available to students seeking COVID-19 financial aid from the federal CARES Act.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office announced on April 10 that over 80 educational institutions in Kentucky would receive more than $156 million in emergency cash relief from U.S. Department of Education to support students and institutions during the coronavirus outbreak. The funds, which were provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, included $6,270,769 for Murray State. Jackie Dudley, Murray State’s vice president for finance and administrative services, said half of that total – amounting to approximately $3.135 million – would be distributed directly to students.
The university sent an email to students on Monday informing them how they could apply for the relief funds.
“Murray State University understands that for many of our students, the disruptions caused by COVID-19 mean more than simply transitioning to online or remote coursework,” the email said. “Many Racers are experiencing additional expenditures related to items such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.”
The applications can be found in the Financial Aid Forms channel located on students’ Financial Aid/Scholarships tab in myGate. Dudley said a link was also included in the email to sign in to myGate, and signing in before applying will verify that the individual is an actual student enrolled at Murray State.
Although there is not a set deadline to apply, Dudley said students who complete their applications by next Friday, May 15, will get priority consideration. However, the email also said that submitting the application does not guarantee students they will be eligible to receive funds.
“The approach we’ve taken is we’ve done the application that will allow a student to explain what their needs are,” Dudley said. “The CARES Act itself tells us it can only be used for extraordinary expenditures a student has incurred as a result of the disruption of campus due to COVID-19. Now, that’s a big statement. It can’t be for expenditures that were incurred before the disruption of campus, so that’s got to be very defined.
“So we’ve done the application for a student to tell us: do they have a need with food, housing – that could be rent or utilities – health care, course materials, possibly internet access, and child care. Those are the specific items in the CARES Act. Now, those are not the only things a student could request funding for, but they’re looking at whether basic needs of students have been hampered by not being able to able to live on campus and have their meal plan and those types of things.”
Dudley said the application asks students how much money they need to cover their costs from the disruptions caused by the coronavirus. Once the applications have been received, Murray State will assess how many students it will be able to help and with how much money.
“A student may request a lot more than what we’ll be able to give them, but we want to get (applications) in so we can be fair and help as many as we can,” Dudley said.
Dudley said that if most students submit applications by May 15, the university would have a good idea of how much money can be allocated. Murray State will continue to take applications as long as funding is still available, she said.
“May 15 is the first priority date, so we encourage everybody to (apply) by then if they have a need,” Dudley said. “That doesn’t mean somebody can’t submit something later, but it’s really going to be based on (whether or not) we still have funding. At this stage, we don’t know exactly (how many applications) we’re going to get. The whole idea is for us to look at as many applications as we can together so we can know how much we do award. Our biggest goal is we want to help students that need it and we want to help as many students as we can also.”
Dudley said the applications are available for all students, whether they are full-time or part-time. Once they have submitted an application, they will be subject to additional eligibility requirements from the U.S. Department of Education. Students who have received Pell Grants will likely have a higher chance of receiving aid, she said.
“We will be focusing very heavily on students that are Pell Grant recipients,” Dudley said. “Those are students that have demonstrated need; we are also going to try to use some of our funding for those students that are not Pell Grant recipients. We know there are other needs out there, but they will have to be students that have completed a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). They may not have received funding from it, but they will have to have completed it.
“Those are not our requirements; those do go back to the U.S. Department of Education. Pell Grants are not the only indicator of need by any means, but it is the biggest indicator of need in higher education and we’re going to lean on that a lot as we review these applications.”
