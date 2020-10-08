MURRAY – A recent jump in COVID-19 cases on campus caused Murray State University President Bob Jackson to issue a warning earlier this week reminding the campus community of the importance of social distancing and wearing masks. At the same time, both local school districts are keeping an eye on cases and are keeping student families updated through the district websites.
According to Murray State’s case reporting web page (www.murraystate.edu/racerrestart/reporting.aspx), the case count for the week of Sept. 28 through Oct. 4 was 44, which included 43 students and one faculty/staff member. That was a 69.23% increase compared to the 26 cases (24 students, two faculty/staff) reported the week of Sept. 21-27.
In a campus-wide email on Monday, Jackson reminded students, faculty and staff of the importance of following health and safety guidelines. He seemingly alluded to the positive diagnosis President Donald Trump received last week, saying no one is immune from the virus.
“It is imperative that we have a better week by wearing masks and adhering to all Racer Safe and Healthy Guidelines, including making good choices,” Jackson said. “Masks are required on campus, in classrooms, when walking outside on MSU property, off campus and at all times when required per our guidelines. We have learned in the past few days that no one is immune from COVID-19. … As we begin a new week, I want to thank those who are adhering to the Racer Safe and Healthy Guidelines and encourage others to consider your choices as we protect our campus community.”
On Wednesday, Murray State also announced on its commencement web page that the fall 2020 commencement would be held virtually. In addition to those earning degrees at the end of the fall semester, the ceremony will also honor spring and summer 2020 graduates.
In Monday’s email, Jackson reminded students that Gov. Andy Beshear has issued an executive order to limit social events and gatherings to 10 or fewer individuals.
“This order prohibits any type of social gatherings such as backyard events, room/apartment/house and block parties,” Jackson said. “This order does not include approved university-sponsored events which adhere to our Racer Restart Plan. Practice social distancing along with the other Racer Safe and Healthy Guidelines. Remember, if you are not feeling well, please stay in your room, apartment or home and if needed, call MSU Health Services at 270-809-3809, Primary Care Medical Center at 270-759-9200 or contact your personal healthcare provider.”
Referring to the Student Life Handbook and Student Life policies, Jackson said Murray State would take disciplinary action up to and including suspension of any student in violation of health and safety guidelines.
Shawn Touney, Murray State’s executive director of marketing and communication, said in an email it is vitally important for everyone on campus to continue strict compliance with the rules as the second half of the fall semester continues, including following the 12 Racer Safe and Healthy Guidelines at www.murraystate.edu/racerrestart. Touney noted that Kentucky had a record week of new positive cases last week, with cases rising in all areas of the state. He said that across the country, there are 34 states where the seven-day average of new cases is higher now than it was a month ago.
“It is important to note that the university is in daily contact with state and local health officials regarding the rise in cases throughout the state and in our community and are monitoring the situation closely, which is why we continue to meet with student organizations and groups regarding strict adherence to health and safety guidelines and importantly, adherence after daytime hours and when off campus,” Touney said. “We have stressed this strict adherence daily and will continue to do so in the days ahead.
“To report concerns of individual and group non-compliance regarding the Racer Restart Plan, Racer Safe and Healthy Guidelines, concerns or violations of non-university events and activities, please email msu.racersafeandhealthy@murraystate.edu and it will be promptly reviewed with action taken.
“We appreciate the many, many individuals on campus who are adhering to our health and safety guidelines, as well as those in leadership positions, particularly our Racer Safe and Healthy Student Ambassadors and other student leaders, who continue to reiterate these important points within their respective areas. It is vitally important that we all adhere to our Racer Safe and Healthy Guidelines at all times, but particularly after hours.”
Meanwhile, both local school districts are updating their case numbers daily, which may be viewed through a prominently displayed link on both districts’ websites. Calloway County School District’s website is www.calloway.kyschools.us, and Murray Independent School District’s is www.murray.kyschools.us.
As of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, there were no active cases at MISD, and only seven positive cases had been reported since the beginning of the year (one at Murray Elementary, four at Murray Middle and two at Murray High). Shortly before noon Wednesday, Superintendent Coy Samons issued a statement saying a new case had been reported.
“The communication goal of Murray Independent Schools is to be transparent and correspond clearly, as we navigate through an ever-changing and fluid situation during a national pandemic,” Samons said. “Today, my office was informed of one positive employee case of COVID-19 involving the Preschool/Head Start Center. Contact tracing was performed by our school health coordinator/nurse with the assistance of the Calloway County Health Department.
“We appreciate and are thankful for the daily relationship and guidance we share with our school health coordinator/nurse and the Calloway County Health Department. Through our collaborative correspondence with each, we continue to monitor and follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines to ensure our number one priority is being met: the safety and health for our district students and staff.”
Shortly after Thursday’s Ledger & Times went to press Wednesday night, Samons issued an update, which was not included in the print edition. He said his office had been informed that evening of one positive case involving a student enrolled at Murray High. He said contact tracing was performed by the school health coordinator/nurse with assistance of the health department. He said individuals who are considered a close contact had been notified.
According to Calloway County’s latest numbers, updated at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, there was a total of four active cases, with two of those being staff members and two being Calloway County High School seniors. There were 108 “active exposures” listed, with four of those being staff and 104 being students. None of the active cases listed on the chart were distance learners, but two distance learners were listed as exposed.
“I’ve been really encouraged by what we’re seeing in our schools to date,” said Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle. “We’ve had some positive cases, but those have been contacted traced to exposures outside of school. Unfortunately, because of safety protocol, we do have a larger number of students in quarantine at present, but we expect the bulk of those students to return next week. Our students and teachers have done an amazing job of following safety protocol in our schools, and I truly believe that it’s their efforts that have been the catalyst for our low incidences of positive cases in our school settings. I realize that we are not immune to potential outbreaks, but we review data daily and are continually exploring ideas to mitigate risk so that we can continue in-person instruction.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of 22 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 697, with 593 cases recovered, 91 isolated at home, three hospitalized and 10 deaths. The health department said additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
The health department has been periodically reporting Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s latest calculated positivity rate since the hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county. However, the rate includes anyone who was tested at MCCH and not only Calloway County residents. MCCH’s calculated positivity rate was 4.55% as of Oct. 6.
