MURRAY — The superintendents for both Murray Independent School District and Calloway County Schools announced late Thursday morning that starting next week, both districts would be canceling all extracurricular activities and moving all students to online instruction only until at least Nov. 13 because of the spread of coronavirus in the community.
In separate press releases, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle and MISD Superintendent Coy Samons said they had received communication from the Calloway County Health Department Tuesday evening informing them that data was now shifting in Calloway County and that positive COVID-19 cases were not only increasing, but becoming more random in nature throughout the community.
Settle said that beginning Monday, all extracurricular events will be suspended in Calloway County Schools and all students will transition to non-traditional instruction (NTI) effective Wednesday, Nov. 13. Both districts were already planning to be closed Monday and Tuesday for Election Day. Settle said schools would remain on NTI through Friday, Nov. 13, “when our situation will be reassessed in consultation with local health officials.”
“Although we have not yet seen increased numbers in our schools, the Calloway County Health Department has asked that we be proactive in mitigating the spread in our community by temporarily closing schools to in-person instruction and suspending all extra-curricular events,” Settle said.
Samons echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “Murray Independent has not experienced a significant increase in positive COVID-19 numbers on our respective campuses. However, the Calloway County Health Department has requested that we be proactive in lessening the spread in our community by pausing in-person instruction and halting all extracurricular activities.”
Like Calloway, Samons said MISD would also be suspending all extracurricular activities. Effective Nov. 4, all students in grades K-12 will transition to online instruction, and online-only instruction will remain in effect through Nov. 13. Preschool/Head Start centers throughout MISD will remain in online learning only through Nov. 30, Samons said. MISD will continue providing meals for children ages 0-18, and information on times available and locations may be viewed on the district’s website.
“This year continues to be challenging for each of us in any number of ways,” Settle said. “Decisions, once routine, have become increasingly complicated by a myriad of factors surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic that presently grips our country. Perhaps most frustrating for each of us are the ever-changing guidance and recommendations from federal, state and local officials which leave so many questioning the validity of decisions rendered.
“As we prepared for the 2020-2021 school year back in August, the Calloway County Board of Education took a bold step in allowing in-person classes at a time when guidance and recommendations suggested otherwise. This decision was predicated on the fact that, while we had significant numbers of positive cases in our community, those cases remained largely isolated to specific locations throughout our community verified through contact tracing. The Calloway County School Board and I, working with the local health department and knowing that in-person instruction is what is best for children, made the decision that we would closely monitor case numbers in our schools and community moving forward as we began in-person instruction for the year. We have relied heavily upon local trend data each week and verification from the Calloway County Health Department to make decisions about in-person instruction. What we have seen to date is that our case numbers in our schools have remained surprisingly low and incidences in our community have been effectively contact traced to specific businesses, family events, or other institutions; thus easier to mitigate and control, allowing for us to remain in operation.”
Settle continued, “While I regret having to make this decision, I’m confident that it is in the best interest of our community at-large and necessary for us to mitigate the virus spread so that it does not enter our school communities in a volatile manner. We will continue to monitor changes in trends and communicate decisions related to schools accordingly. Thank you for your understanding and/or patience as we work this puzzle in conjunction with community health and local leaders.”
“In recent days, Calloway County’s incident rate for COVID-19 has increased, placing it in the red (critical) level of disease activity,” Samons said. “When a county reaches this level, schools are advised to suspend in person school activities until the county returns to a lower level of disease activity.”
Samons added, “On a regular basis, my office and district personnel with consultation from local health officials will reevaluate our status, monitor changes and communicate decisions accordingly.
“This is a difficult decision and one I do not take lightly. But at this time, believe it is the best decision for our students, staff, and community.”
MISD spokesperson Sherry Purdom said that as of Thursday, the Crosstown Classic football game was still set for Friday night. She said data is being continually analyzed, and as soon as any decision is made on the rest of the season or any other sports or extracurricular activities, the district would announce it.
Calloway County Schools spokesperson Tawnya Hunter could not be reached for comment before deadline Thursday.
Red zone (or “critical”) counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. As of Thursday afternoon, Calloway County had an incidence rate of 44.3. According to kycovid19.ky.gov, the 7-Day incidence is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. Census Bureau county population, and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people.
Kim Paschall, the health department’s interim director of public health, said Calloway County had been in the red zone for a while, but has recently been seeing an increase in community-wide spread.
“It’s not particularly in one school or the other, it’s just that we’re starting to see such a community-wide spread and increase in cases and the incidence rate, and we feel like that’s only going to get worse shortly,” Paschall said. “So we just urged (the school districts) again to consider following the governor’s guidelines on red zone county activities.
“With all of our cases we’re seeing now, it’s more community spread and we’re seeing it everywhere. It’s not just with certain businesses or certain households. It’s very widespread at this point, so we feel like in order to be safer, they need to go to virtual instruction for a while as long as we’re in the red zone. We feel like the incidence rate is only going to increase for maybe the next few weeks.”
Paschall said that although the schools being in session does not seem to be playing much of a role in spreading the coronavirus, she is hoping that moving to virtual learning and suspending extracurriculars for the time being will help the incidence rate go down.
“I think there’s more of a concern, as far as the school, with them having extracurricular activities and, of course, the students outside the classroom,” she said. “I think both school systems are doing an excellent job at socially distancing and having the students wear masks. So I think they’re doing the absolute best that they can, but you’ve got other factors there – the extracurricular activities, the sports. It’s really really hard to maintain the guidelines in those instances, so that might be the source of some of the spread as well.”
Paschall urged everyone to remember to continue washing their hands frequently, stay home when you are sick, continue practicing social distancing and to abide by the statewide mask mandate of wearing a mask any time you go out in public.
