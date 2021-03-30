MURRAY — The Murray Regional Vaccination Collaboration is administering vaccines to the community by scheduling online appointments for both second and first doses.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital Director of Marketing Melony Bray said that on Wednesday, 1,100 booster vaccines — second doses only — will be administered at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus. She said that these were prescheduled during the first vaccinations and no appointments are available.
Appointments, however, are now available for prime doses (first doses) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the CFSB Center. Bray said the collaboration also will be receiving an increased allocation of Moderna vaccine for at least the next three weeks.
She said that priority is being given to Phases 1A-1C and those age 50 and older. 1A is for first responders and health care workers, while 1B includes anyone 70 years and older, as well as school personnel, while 1C includes anyone age 50 and older, as well anyone 16 and older with a previous medical condition, along with essential workers.
Visit https://govstatus.egov.com/kentucky-vaccine-survey to see a more in-depth explanation of eligibility.
In addition, Bray said a new age group will begin being included in the mix later this week.
“Due to the number of appointments currently available at local pharmacy locations, the Regional Site at Kentucky Dam Village (State Resort Park in Marshall County), and the increased allocation to the Murray Regional Vaccination Site; those 18 years of age and older will be allowed to schedule in order to ensure we meet (Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s) goal of 90% of all vaccines allocated are administered within seven days,” Bray said.
Visit http://www.MurrayKYvaccine.org to schedule.
“Make sure you select ‘April 1’ or ‘April 2’ to see available appointments. (Moderna Vaccine, age 18 and older) The Murray Regional Vaccine Site will begin opening scheduling by Thursday for available appointments the following week,” Bray said.
Visit http://www.kyvax.com/KYdam to schedule appointments for the Regional Site at KY Dam Village State Park Convention Center (Pfizer vaccine, age 16 and older)
“Utilize http://www.vaccinefinder.org to find local pharmacies with available appointments in the area. This site allows you to search by vaccine manufacturer. Vaccine Finder does not include regional sites,” Bray said.
Bray said that anyone who is homebound or knows someone who is homebound should contact the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The health department is receiving a small weekly allocation of vaccines to administer to those who are homebound, do not have internet access or who are otherwise vulnerable, she said.
•••
Anyone who has previously registered with the health department, but has not received an appointment, is also asked to schedule an appointment using www.MurrayKYvaccine.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.