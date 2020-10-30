MURRAY — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to cause problems in many areas, and one of particular importance within the Murray city limits was discussed Thursday night.
In a meeting of the Murray City Council, City Administrator Jim Osborne updated the council members on the issue of residents/renters facing having their utilities disconnected due to being delinquent on payments. This has been caused by those property owners/renters having experienced a severe lack of income, even losing all income, due to jobs being lost because of their places of work closing either temporarily or on a permanent basis.
“Letters have been sent out, as we stated we’d do in our last meeting,” Osborne said during the mayor’s report portion of the meeting. During the last meeting of the council in early October, Osborne had discussed how moratoriums of the Kentucky Public Service Commission for tenants and homeowners having utilities disconnected was being lifted on Oct. 20. This was met by an immediate meeting of several city officials on how to attempt to recover payments in a manner that would not be harmful to those tenants/homeowners.
“They’ve got payment plans now that have been sent by mail and were told how to make arrangements to move forward on those,” Osborne said. “They will have that put on their bill and there will also be another notification with that. Then, they will receive two more phone calls to make them aware of what we’re doing.”
Earlier this month, Osborne said the number of customers who were being contacted about delinquent payments was 500. Osborne said he had some positive news on the progress of this situation.
“Since we sent out letters, we’ve had 61 out of those 500 that have paid in full and (City Finance Director Kim Wyatt) said she has had multiple others that have come in and started making payments, so that’s where we are right now.”
Osborne said that payment plans are being set at one year, in many cases.
“That’s based on what they owed,” he said, after receiving a question from Councilwoman Alice Rouse. “They will need to have a payment made by Nov. 13 because cutoffs would begin on the 16th of November.
The way those payments can be made, though, may become a bit more difficult, starting today. That is when the lobbies of all city facilities — including City Hall, Public Works and Murray Fire Department — will close to the public . This decision was made Wednesday after Calloway County’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases reached the 1,000 mark for total cases during the pandemic and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.
This will mark the second time this type of action has been taken by the city government. There is no word when these facilities will re-open.
These closures do not include the headquarters of the Murray Police Department and, as was the case the last time city offices were closed, these services will continue functioning.
Customers that received a letter about a delinquency on their utility bills can make a payment through the drive-through that is accessible from the Fifth Street entrance. Non-cash payments may be made by using the night drop that is located in the east lane of the drive-through, pay online at www.murrayky.gov or by telephone by phoning 1-866-957-4195.
In addition, Osborne said Thursday that, for the foreseeable future, all meetings of the council or its commissions and boards will returning to virtual communications. Since meetings had returned to in-person, they had been conducted under strict conditions in line with COVID-19 guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.