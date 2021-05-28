MURRAY – Murray Pediatrics is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for teens. The vaccination clinic will be held in the office of Murray Pediatrics from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Pfizer vaccines will be administered for this clinic. Teens ages 12 to 18 years are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Appointments are required and may be made by calling Murray Pediatrics at 270-759-9223. Murray Pediatrics is located in the Medical Arts Building on South Eighth Street Suite 208 East.
Murray Medical Associates continues to offer vaccinations weekly for adults. To schedule an appointment for an adult COVID-19 vaccine, contact Murray Medical Associates at 270-753-0704. Murray Medical Associates is located in the Medical Arts Building, Suite 480 West.
For additional information, contact the Murray-Calloway County Hospital at 270-762-1382.
