MURRAY – It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the national and state economies, so local retailers were understandably nervous about what revenues the holiday shopping season might – or might not – bring. Overall, though, Murray business owners seem to be pleasantly surprised at how well the end of the year went for them.
Michelle Bundren, president/CEO of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce, said that while she hadn’t necessarily spoken to a representative sample of business owners in the last month, many of the ones she had talked to were relieved about the sales they experienced.
“Obviously, I think sales are down because a lot of people can’t get out, but then we’ve heard from some who have said they had a really good year and despite everything, people have been very generous and very supportive, especially with shopping local versus shopping at big box stores,” Bundren said. “I think it depends on the business, honestly, and I’ve heard some say they didn’t make as much as they thought they would, but they broke even or made enough to make it by. I know some of them had to reduce their staffs, so you’ve got your business owners working by themselves sometimes but continuing to have those extended hours (during the Christmas shopping season).”
No matter the circumstances, the chamber always advocates for consumers to shop at local businesses and patronize chamber members, and Bundren said the public definitely seemed to embrace that philosophy after the pandemic hit. She said that this holiday season, the chamber sold about $800 worth of Chamber Checks, which can be used to purchase items from any chamber member.
“That program is to keep money local, so instead of buying an Amazon gift card or something like that, people can give people Chamber Checks,” Bundren said. “We have seen an increase in Chamber Check purchases from various businesses, so I think people recognize how important it is to shop local. From our perspective, we’ve seen the increase in those sales, which is 100% going back into the community. We don’t make any money off that program.”
Karen Cain, owner of The Plaid Rabbit, said she was bracing herself for a potentially rough shopping season, but she was ultimately fairly happy with how it turned out.
“It was a challenging year, but things went pretty smoothly, and with everything that’s going on, I’m pleased,” Cain said. “The first of December was when things started picking up, and the two weeks leading up to Christmas were really good. I didn’t know what to expect at all, but we’ve been very blessed with our customers and their loyalty, and I think people shopped a lot more local this time than I thought they were going to.”
Krista Doron Hatchett, who owns and co-founded Ribbon Chix with her sister, Michelle Flota, said the business adjusted to the pandemic and came out OK.
“I would say the Christmas season for us went well,” Hatchett said. “It was different and unusual; however, I felt like our team adjusted and rolled with the punches. We focused more online for those people who did not want to get out, and we offered curbside service. We were able to wrap things for people and bring them out to their car if needed. We sold more online and shipped more than we typically do, and I think a large part of that was because of COVID and the pandemic.”
Debbie Kelley, owner of DK Kelley, said the store sold more women’s clothing and accessories than she feared it might have under the circumstances.
“(The year) has been strange and challenging,” Kelley said. “It wasn’t the best I’ve ever had … but it wasn’t as bad as I expected.(Sales were) probably more (concentrated) in December than most (years). Some days, we’d be slammed and then some days, you wouldn’t see anybody, so it was kind of hit or miss. But that’s the way it is all the time. I was expecting the worst.”
Whitney Cooper, owner of Flowers by Whitney, said her business fared quite well and she attributed much of that to Calloway County residents wanting to support local small businesses.
“It was a great Christmas season,” Cooper said. “Murray ‘shopped small’ and supported us, so we had a really good season. For some who didn’t feel comfortable coming in, we would do curbside pickup as well.”
Garth Tidwell, owner of The Gold Rush Jewelers, said it was tough being closed two months earlier this year because of the state’s coronavirus restrictions, but the Christmas shopping season turned out pretty well compared to past years.
“Nobody knew coming into the season what we were going to come up with,” Tidwell said. “There were some reservations, of course, considering the entire 2020 was the way it was, but honestly, for the season, we are up. We definitely grew at a normal average yearly growth rate. That’s as far as the season goes, and we’re on par for the year with some previous years. When you’re closed one-sixth of the year, that will cut down on your business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.