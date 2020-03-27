MURRAY — With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing and having already ended in-class instruction for the spring semester, Murray State Thursday announced that it is incorporating a pass/fail option for students.
This is only an option that is available to students, not the general rule of how grades will be determined. Students will still have the option to receive a traditional letter grade as well.
The policy was unveiled in a campus-wide email by Dr. Tim Todd, Murray State provost.
