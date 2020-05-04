PADUCAH — J. Christopher McNeill was sworn in as the newest Kentucky Court of Appeals judge on Friday by Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr.
The investiture ceremony was conducted via videoconference in compliance with guidelines the state Supreme Court has set on such activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. McNeill took the oath of office from Minton from inside his home in Paducah with his family by his side.
Under normal circumstances, the venue for this ceremony would have been the Supreme Court chambers inside the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
McNeill earned his bachelor’s degree from Murray State in 1988 and his master’s degree a year later at the same institution.
He was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear on April 22 to serve the 1st Appellate District, Division 1. The district is composed of the commonwealth’s 24 westernmost counties: Allen, Ballard, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg and Webster.
He succeeds Justice Christopher Shea Nickell, who was elected to the Supreme Court of Kentucky in the November general election.
McNeill has served with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy for 19 years. He has been a directing attorney since 2003, managing the department’s Paducah trial office with primary coverage in six area counties. He received his juris doctor from Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law.
McNeill was not the only person with Murray State ties involved with Friday’s ceremony. From Murray, current Court of Appeals Special Judge David Buckingham joined the conference and had the duty of introducing McNeill to Minton.
Buckingham, a 1974 Murray State graduate who went on to earn his law degree from the Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville, is also several months removed from serving a nearly one-year term with the Supreme Court. Buckingham was appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin in early 2019 to fill the spot vacated by the retirement of longtime Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham of Kuttawa.
That gave Buckingham the distinction of being one of only four jurists in Kentucky’s history to have seats on all four of the commonwealth’s level of court — district, circuit, Court of Appeals and Supreme Court.
Buckingham gave a brief description of his role in McNeill’s investiture.
“Chief Justice Minton, now-Judge McNeill and I were the only three in the investiture ceremony, which took place on Zoom. I formally introduced (McNeill) to the Court, including some remarks about his background and experience, and made a formal motion for the chief justice to administer the constitutional oath,” Buckingham said. “McNeill was with his wife (Melanie, also a Murray State alum) and children (Walker and Whitt) in their home. Others (including media) and perhaps other family or friends, were outside the open front door observing. They were not inside due to COVID restrictions.
“I understand that other Court of Appeals judges observed remotely from their offices as well.”
Buckingham’s current stint on the Court of Appeals, which marks his second tenure with that court, ends on May 31.
As for McNeill, while he begins duties with the Court this year, he will have work to do in order to keep that position come this fall. There is still an election scheduled and he is one of four candidates vying for that spot, with two of them also being Murray State graduates.
Jenny Hines is an attorney in Paducah, while Rene Williams of Dixon is the current Kentucky 5th Judicial Circuit judge, which covers Webster, Union and Crittenden counties. Jason Coltharp, also of Paducah, is the fourth candidate in that race.
