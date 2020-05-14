NEW YORK CITY — For about five weeks, Murray State University alumnus Dr. Mary Nguyen has been caring for patients at a city hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York City.
A nurse anesthetist, she said that her passion is exhibiting quick and effective action to help patients in respiratory emergencies. With New York City being the epicenter of the United States’ activity with COVID-19, she has had many chances to see what she can do in battling one of the worst respiratory illnesses to ever infect the world.
However, from her view on the front lines of this battle, she said this week in an email interview that she is starting to see signs that things in the Big Apple are improving.
“Since new case numbers and hospital admissions have gone way down due to social distancing and stay-at-home orders, I have been able to observe the entire picture of NYC going from being empty, scared and angry to now able to run errands with masks,” said Nguyen, a native of Evansville, Indiana, who graduated in 2017 from the Doctor of Nursing Practice program at Murray State.
“The first week I was here, a nurse who traveled to NYC to help on the front lines was assaulted by a homeless person on her way to work. It was a very frightening time.
“Fortunately, I take a taxi to and from work. I have little contact with others unless I go to the store for food and the experiences that I have had with New Yorkers has been overwhelmingly positive. People stop in the middle of the sidewalk to clap and say, ‘thank you.’ I have had a few kind strangers buy my lunch. They call us ‘heroes;’ it is very kind.”
While New York state continues to far and away lead the nation in the number of cases, the pace with which those cases are being reported is slowing. An article Monday on The Guardian’s website said that the state is now reporting about 488 new infections per day, which is about what was being reported before the state, as well as the city, entered a major spike in March that has continued into May.
The coronavirus has no cure, but the efforts of numerous medical workers have managed to not only keep people alive, but help them to the point that they can recover. Nguyen said she is proud that she is having a role in making this happen.
“The most rewarding part of my work here is seeing patients go from being too critically ill to respond, to being strong enough to breathe without the dummies of supplemental oxygen and eventually discharged to home,” she said. “As a (certified registered nurse anesthetist), I intubate and manage patients for anesthesia every day, several times per day, as my job is providing anesthesia for surgeries, so my work in NYC perfectly aligns with my typical work as a CRNA and the urgent need for airway experts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Being on the anesthesia team, I closely monitor a unit of about 28 patients and respond to emergencies on the entire floor, which includes approximately 90 patients. I am the first responder to an airway emergency.”
Nguyen said she always wanted to be in health care and she shadowed a husband and wife from Evansville who both were CRNAs. She attended the University of Southern Indiana and obtained a bachelor of science in nursing, leading to four years as a cardiac intensive care nurse. That couple then came into play again in helping her decide where to pursue her doctorate.
“They were both graduates of the Murray State nurse anesthesia program,” she said. “Murray State had a longstanding reputation for being a very respectable and thorough CRNA program in the area. I shadowed multiple CRNAs and the CRNAs whose work I admired and most had attended Murray State’s program.”
Murray State’s Interim Dean of Nursing Dr. Dina Byers said she remembers Nguyen from when she was a student and has followed her career from afar.
“Mary is a kind and caring person. She has been an advocate for the profession of nursing and CRNAs,” Byers said. “It makes me very proud of her (the work she is doing during the pandemic). I think the work that she is doing and has done takes courage and strength.”
Byers also said that Nguyen’s work in New York City is a testament to the strength of Murray State’s program.
“I think that Murray State has prepared students to respond during a global pandemic. We have many of our graduates who are providing care to patients, families and communities during this time. We have graduates who are providing direct patient care and graduates who are serving in areas such as health departments and focused on community health.”
However, Nguyen is not about to declare the battle over in New York City. Like other parts of the nation, the Big Apple is expected to reopen its economy soon, meaning the chance for a spike in cases will increase.
“Never did I imagine I would be in this position in my professional career in anesthesia,” she said. “Each morning, as I get ready for work, the thought crosses my mind: “Is this going to be the day that I contract COVID-19?’ I can vividly remember specific moments when assisting patients in a code blue thinking this could possibly be ‘that time.’”
