MURRAY – Although COVID-19 kept the Murray State University community from gathering together on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, organizers still paid tribute to the slain civil rights leader with an online presentation, complete with a keynote speaker, music, messages from university leaders and a slide show of past celebrations.
Kevin D. Woodgett, senior pastor for the Church of the Living God in Muncie, Indiana, delivered the keynote speech. He spoke on the theme, “Living the Dream: Committing to a Better Community and World.”
“Martin Luther King is admired in history books for his fight for peace, justice and racial equality,” Woodgett said. “He spoke frequently about the principles he stood for, and as a preacher, he was one of the best motivators of his time, and even our time. Reading his sermons and listening to his speeches, no matter what you religious beliefs, they always left you inspired – wanting to do more, wanting to go higher than where you were.”
Woodgett said that although King is known more for his “I Have a Dream” speech at the August 1963 March on Washington, King gave a very different speech in 1968 called “Unfulfilled Dreams,” in which he preached the importance of pushing forward despite disappointments and disillusionment. King told the story from the eighth chapter of 1 Kings in the Old Testament about how King David planned to build a great temple. Despite the fact that David could not finish it, God blessed him because “it was within thine heart.”
In the speech – which Woodgett quoted in part – King said, “So many of us in life start out building temples: temples of character, temples of justice, temples of peace. And so often we don’t finish them. Because life is like Schubert’s ‘Unfinished Symphony.’ At so many points we start, we try, we set out to build our various temples. And I guess one of the great agonies of life is that we are constantly trying to finish that which is unfinishable. We are commanded to do that. And so we, like David, find ourselves in so many instances having to face the fact that our dreams are not fulfilled.”
“It gets discouraging sometimes,” Woodgett said. “It gets very disenchanting sometimes. Some of us are trying to build a temple of peace. We speak out against war and injustice. We protest, but it seems as though our head is going against a concrete wall. … You are left discouraged. But even in that speech and even in his dissertations, (King) goes on to say that an individual has not started fully living until they can rise above the narrow confines of individualistic concerns to a broader concern of humanity.”
Woodgett spoke about learning to accept one another and how it is up to each individual to make the decision to care about others and how they are treated.
“I want to tell you today that self-accountability is vital,” Woodgett said. “One of our greatest powers, or tools, we all have, whether you know it or not, is the power of choice. Choice is the one power that we all have. The responsibility of how we use our choice is not on everyone else – it’s basically on us. We can be influenced by outside influences, but at the end of the day, it is with my mind, it is with my heart, that I make my choice. With the power of choice comes our ability to accept or reject.”
Woodgett said there are many institutions in America and throughout the world that have the appearance of diversity without actually utilizing it to their benefit. For historically disenfranchised groups that have been invited into those circles, he said, they must push for change and not be silent when they see injustice.
“We cried for so long to be at the table – but appearance at the table is not enough,” Woodgett said. “Oftentimes, we don’t realize that being at the table requires something of us. It requires not only being there, but also learning something while we’re there. But there is also a responsibility for those who invited us to be open to what we bring to the table, to be open to the knowledge that we can share the insight, the understanding that we have a positive and a powerful message.
“And so therefore, we must understand that being at the table is not just being there with our mouths shut and knowing that what is about to take place is wrong and never saying anything. But being at the table is understanding that we have to learn from one another and knowing exactly what it is that we’re trying to create here.”
Woodgett said that “to create an atmosphere of positive engagement, we must challenge ourselves to accept change and how we see each other.” He said that whether one wants it or not, change is inevitable, and people cannot expect to see positive change from others unless they accept change themselves.
Woodgett noted that King never got a chance to see the first black president or to see his grandchildren go to the same school as his white friends’ grandchildren, but he fought for justice regardless of whether or not he would live to see it.
“What makes him one of history’s greatest humanitarians was the fact that he dreamed and then walked toward that dream,” Woodgett said. “We must be deliberate. We must be intentional. We must be aggressive and understand that we can create a positive environment.”
Woodgett said we are all part of “a brotherhood and sisterhood called humanity,” and one of the most important things about loving your neighbor as yourself is that you should be able to recognize racism and injustice regardless of whether it is directed at you or someone who looks like you.
“If I love my neighbor as myself, then I understand that if they are hurting, it hurts me too,” he said. “That’s living beyond yourself.”
The virtual celebration was introduced by S.G. Carthell, executive director for multicultural initiatives at Murray State. This was followed by comments from Murray State President Bob Jackson, Provost Tim Todd and Vice President for Academic Affairs Don Robertson. Everyone from Murray State made their remarks standing next to the MLK monument near Elizabeth Hall.
“I’m standing at Dr. King’s monument on campus, which provides us a daily reminder of his service and sacrifice,” Jackson said. “This year’s celebration theme is centered on the MSU community commitment (to) accepting one another, learning from one another, creating an atmosphere of positive engagement and challenging racism and bias. We are embarking on a semester-long journey as a campus community to explore each of these principles and how we can use them to make our world a better place.”
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes also appeared in the video to make a few comments and sign a proclamation recognizing the holiday. In addition, Murray State student McKenna Barken – along with her mother, Achana Jarrett, on piano – sang “We Shall Overcome” from her home church, the historic Woodlawn Baptist Church in Brownsville, Tennessee. Darren Russell, president of the Murray State University Black Student Council, gave a few remarks, and Nia Russell, that organization’s vice president, read a poem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.