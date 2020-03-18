MURRAY — In an announcement early Tuesday evening, Murray State University President Bob Jackson said the campus would opt for online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester.
Jackson made his announcement in a campus-wide email.
“Under my Delegation of Authority as granted to me by the Board of Regents, and in consultation with Board Chair Dan Kemp, the following are items to provide you with new information regarding additional steps that our university is taking to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID-19. This is an unprecedented international public health issue which is changing daily,” Jackson said.
Online/alternative education will begin Monday. Previously, it was determined that online instruction would continue through April 5.
In addition, no residential colleges on the campus will be reopening, Jackson said. Students are currently on their annual spring break. He said they will now need to make preparations to move out of those dormitory facilities.
He said instructions on moving out of the residential colleges will be circulated by email no later than 4 p.m. today from the Housing Office. All personal items need to be out of the residential colleges by 8 p.m. March 27.
In addition, all campus and student events are now postponed or canceled through May 15. Jackson said this is consistent with guidance from state and federal sources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.