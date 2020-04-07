PADUCAH — In his 39 years as a reporter, Murray State alum Bill Bartleman spent the majority of his career obtaining information from some of the most important people in Kentucky and national government.
The 1971 Murray State graduate has interviewed numerous Kentucky governors, United States Senators, even a president and vice president or two. Therefore, it probably should be no surprise that, once he retired from The Paducah Sun in 2010, he managed to begin a new career … in government. Among his jobs is the one of McCracken County commissioner, to which he was elected in 2014.
That put him in position last week to be part of a conference call that involved many of the key federal players in the current COVID-19 pandemic. That panel included the most publicized official of this situation, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. And though he and a nationwide group of participants did not have the chance to ask questions, he said it felt reassuring to be able to hear from those on the front lines of this battle.
“I’ve found out through my years as a reporter and as a county commissioner that success is based, really, on the contacts you make and the people you can communicate with,” Bartleman said last week. “If you can get on the phone and talk to somebody about an issue and that person is part of the decision making, or if you can email them and ask questions, it really helps, and I’ve been fortunate to be able to make some of those contacts.”
Bartleman said Fauci was not really different than he is in so many of his television appearances.
“You can tell he’s really working hard and you can also tell he’s getting worn out with what he’s doing, and that’s easy to understand because I imagine he’s doing runs from one TV interview to another right now,” Bartleman said, emphasizing the one thing Fauci strongly preached during the call. “He is pressing hard about the need to stay at home right now, that this is the best thing we can do. He also said that efforts are being made to find treatment for this, but you can tell that he is very informed on the subject and really knows what he’s talking about.”
However, Bartleman said that while Fauci was the star attraction for the call, he said it was others, probably who are unknown to the general public, whose comments were most important.
“The real takeaway for me is that there were a lot of government officials (on the call) and the thing that I was really encouraged about is that they’re really working hard to implement all of the (small business and unemployment) incentives and do it quickly,” said Bartleman, whose praise of the federal government has to be surprising. As a reporter, he had a reputation for strong skepticism.
“Normally, fast for the federal government is six months but, with this, I left the call confident that they’re working hard to do this and do this quickly and they need to because it would be kind of like throwing a life preserver to someone after they’ve drowned if they waited. It’s the second and third-level people, though, who are in charge of really putting these programs together.
“Within two weeks, the money will start really flowing and, in less than two weeks, I think the money should start flowing to the individuals and businesses. They need to save these individuals and businesses so they can pay their bills, buy groceries and make payments they have to make and there are a lot of people affected. Many of them are folks like restaurant workers who are not highly-paid workers and lot of them live paycheck to paycheck and don’t have a lot of savings. With unemployment, that’s happening at warp speed. They have cut out a lot of the bureaucracy very quickly to let people know they’re eligible pretty quickly so I think some of the unemployment benefits should start coming out in the next week, plus the bonus you get, which is going to be about $500, $600 a week.”
Bartleman also said a participant on the federal side was President Donald Trump’s National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow.
“He really lays it out on the economics, and he’s confident that the economy is going to bounce back,” he said. “It’s going to take some time, but I think (the recently-passed economic $2 trillion) economic stimulus is going to help.”
Bartleman said he has saw almost everything imaginable during his reporting career. This included the Ice Storm of 2009, numerous tornadoes that left death and destruction, along with fires and, of course, political scandals. He said this pandemic is in a class by itself.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “When the ice storm happened, as soon as the sun came up the next day, we started the cleanup. Whenever a tornado hits, you start cleaning up. This one has no end to it right now.”
