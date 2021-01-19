MURRAY — Somehow, some way, Murray State University managed to navigate the fall 2020 semester without having to go to an all-virtual format for classes.
Murray State was one of only two Kentucky public universities to do this, which also bucked a national trend. That was not to say that Murray State did not have cases on campus. It did, just not in massive numbers that would have shut things down for in-person classes.
So, as Murray State begins the 2021 spring semester today, university officials are hoping for a repeat of keeping things open, possibly with even fewer cases than in the fall.
“Over the holiday break, we have looked at our guidelines and tried to see what we can do better and improve on. We know this isn’t over and we have concerns each and every day,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson, who said that there will be an extra weapon available. “We’ll be offering rapid testing that can have results ready in 15 minutes or less through our Student Health Services and what this can do is help us to quarantine and isolate people much quicker and get them out of the mainstream. That protects everybody else too, so that’s one thing we’ll be stressing for sure, is getting that rapid test as soon as any symptoms begin to show.”
Since the opening of the fall 2020 semester, Murray State has required that everyone wear a face mask/covering while on the campus grounds. Jackson said that this, along with a heavy emphasis on other widely-discussed COVID-19 guidelines (social distancing and hand washing) helped the campus remain open.
“Everyone in the country had cases and some managed it better than others. But we didn’t have to switch to totally remote learning and we still had a good mixture of classes in person or on Zoom,” Jackson said. “I think 15 to 16% of our courses were online, which is actually normal for us, so we did a good job of having as traditional an environment as we could. That is why we are continuing to ask people to adhere to the guidelines (through the Racer Restart program) because they are important and they will help us.”
Jackson also said plans are being made to incorporate a recognition program for campus groups that exhibit strong adherence to COVID guidelines. He said that is something that can let the population know that their efforts are being watched, as well as appreciated.
Eventually, Jackson said he and his staff are also hoping another weapon against the coronavirus becomes available to the campus community before the semester ends - a vaccine. He said talks have begun about how the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered once it is available.
“That’s the real key at this point,” he said, noting that some university personnel 70 and older have already received the vaccine as part of the Calloway County Health Department’s Class 1B tier that addresses that specific group. “Most of our people here fall into 1C, so we are very high on the list.”
Dr. Bob Hughes is the Chief Medical Officer at Student Health Services, which is under the umbrella of Primary Care Medical Center in Murray, that he co-founded. He said he believes the percentage of students, faculty and staff seeking the COVID-19 vaccine will be high, based on what was demonstrated in October when the campus hosted flu shot clinics.
“Those were very well attended,” Hughes said, adding that he believes the threat of the flu and the coronavirus being able to strike at the same time drove that strong turnout. “And when you see the numbers and the suffering and the death we’re seeing (reports Monday included predictions that the United States could hit 500,000 deaths in February), that’s what you don’t want happening here. Look at Los Angeles right now (its health care system basically paralyzed by the number of COVID cases), and you’re watching those visuals and those realities, and you’re seeing everything done here to avoid that.
“We just need to get that vaccine in people’s arms.”
And if the campus community responds to the COVID vaccine as it did to the flu shot, Jackson said that would result in a much brighter day.
“Maybe by late spring, we could have something resembling normalcy back on the campus,” he said. “We want to get it back to the way it was in mid-2019. It’s been a tough year, but it will pass and we’ll get vaccines and, hopefully, 2020 and the first part of 2021 will be bad chapters in the big history book.”
