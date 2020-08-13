MURRAY — Chemar Bufford knows that his senior year at Murray State University is going to be memorable for a number of reasons.
Obviously, it marks the last year before he enters what many refer to as “the real world,” where he begins the career that he has spent so much time enduring studying and exams to have. However, all one had to do Wednesday was take a look around the front entrance at Lee Clark Residential College to see that this senior year is going to be different for other reasons, like having to wear face masks, having a thermometer measure forehead temperatures and staying at least 6 feet away from others at all times,
This is the year the Denmark, Tennessee student and the other students at Murray State face the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bufford said he believes they are up to the challenge of the coronavirus that has postponed or canceled nearly everything.
“That’s exactly how I’m feeling,” he said as he and junior student Samantha Zmich-Motes of Chicago, both residential advisors at Clark, greeted students and their parents under a tent at the front entrance. “If we can work together by keeping our masks on and follow the Racers Safe plan we have, I think Murray State is going to be the school that can show other institutions that this can actually work.
“We’re trying to keep the number (of cases) down as much as possible and, if everyone will follow the guidelines that (President Dr. Bob Jackson) and the university has set in place, I think we can make this work this semester. We’re trying to tell everyone, ‘Make sure you wear your mask to class, check your temperature daily and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, and if you do that, you’ll be great.’”
Kily Cox, a junior from Breckinridge County, said the Racer Restart guidance has been constantly “drilled into my brain” since she returned to campus a few weeks ago as she is an R.A. at Hester Residential College.
“I’ve been constantly trying to go over it … ‘What’s OK? What’s not OK?’ It’s different. You’ve got to get used to it,” Cox said, then focusing on how she also believes the students are going to look COVID-19 in the eye and not blink. “I think we’ll be surprised and I think people definitely need to give more credit to college-age students about this.”
The university has issued numerous pieces of COVID-19-related information to students, faculty and staff and parents throughout the summer as it developed the Racers Safe and Healthy Checklist as part of the even larger Racer Restart initiative, which involved input from at least 200 people from within the campus community, Jackson said.
That guidance has constantly changed too. Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Don Robertson said several weeks ago that this was because the university wanted to make sure that every possible scenario was covered. Then, another would be discovered and more and more.
Racer Restart was issued on the main campus website and has basically become required reading for students, faculty and staff. Parents have also been part of this process as well.
“I’ve read it twice,” said William Dickerson of Henderson as he was assisting his freshman daughter with moving into Clark. “I do have conflicting thoughts about (Ashlee being in a campus during a pandemic). I think she’ll protect herself, but there’s always that fear that you can’t control everything.
“As best I can tell, though, they’ve done quite a bit here.”
Lori Croslin of Bowling Green was helping move her oldest child, also a freshman, into Springer College Wednesday. Like Dickerson, she said she is also nervous about the virus and what will happen once classes begin Monday.
“We are here, though, and, so far, it’’s been a very good experience,” said Croslin, who also read the Racer Restart guidance. “It changes so often that it’s kind of hard to follow, but I think Murray is very much prepared for this. I don’t know if I could leave her if I didn’t think she was safe here.”
One of the changes being implemented for Racer Restart is with the move-in process at the residential colleges. This is usually executed the weekend before classes begin on the campus and can be chaotic with so many people descending on the campus at the same time. Finding a parking spot near a dorm is quite difficult and lines can form outside the dorms with families waiting to enter.
This year, things are much less hectic as the university instituted a move-in program on a reservations basis with students using time slots in two-hour intervals through Sunday.
“Yes it’s different, and it’s a lot better,” said Trequerion West of Hopkinsville, who is a sophomore. “Compared to last year, I knew it would be a lot different because of the precautions everyone was having to take to stay safe. I like it, though.”
Closely watching the activity on the campus is Interim Murray State University Police Chief Jeff Gentry, a Murray State alum himself, who said his top priority is the safety of the students as their parents leave them to pursue their futures. He said encouraging students to follow the safety guidelines will be part of that.
“As a reminder, please wear your masks, and follow the social distancing guidelines to protect yourself and other Racers. We also need your cooperation in following (Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s) executive order of no large gatherings of 10 or more people as you socialize. Our number one priority is to keep our students, faculty and staff safe and healthy at school and work. If you have any questions, please visit https://www.murraystate.edu/racerrestart/. Welcome Home Racers!!” Gentry said in a statement.
