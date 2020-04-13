MURRAY – Murray State University is being allotted $6,270,769 in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to a news release from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
McConnell, the Senate Republican leader from Kentucky, announced Friday that Kentucky colleges and universities would receive more than $156 million in emergency cash relief from the U.S. Department of Education to support students and institutions during the coronavirus outbreak.
McConnell, who introduced the CARES Act, said it was the biggest rescue package in U.S. history and passed with a 96-0 vote before being signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27. As a result of the CARES Act, Kentucky will receive at least $1.25 billion in relief, McConnell said.
“Kentucky’s students are facing particularly difficult challenges during the coronavirus crisis, and I’m proud the CARES Act is delivering immediate cash relief to those in need,” McConnell said. “Colleges and universities made the tough decisions to cancel in-person classes to protect the health of their communities, causing substantial disruption in the lives of students. Many of these students needed our help, and this urgent grant funding can provide vital support to help them make it through this crisis.”
According to the Department of Education, this emergency financial aid can be used by students for course materials, technology, housing, food, health care and childcare costs. The funding announced on Friday is the first distribution of nearly $31 billion in education-related aid included in the CARES Act.
According to McConnell’s news release, 82 educational institutions in Kentucky are slated to get some financial help under the law.
Jackie Dudley, Murray State’s vice president for finance and administrative services, said 50% of what has been allocated to Murray State is for emergency financial aid grants to students.
“That is 50 percent of what’s been allotted to Murray State University,” Dudley said in a telephone interview on Saturday. “For us, it’s approximately $3.1 million, and those dollars are specifically set aside in the CARES Act for student grants. The act does give the school some discretion on how they award that, but it is very prescriptive in that it is grants for students only. So Murray State hasn’t made decisions on how that’s going to be distributed (as far as) how we will determine the amount of the grants.
“We just received notice, and the guidelines that go along with that are just coming out. We’ve been doing a lot of webinars and receiving a lot of articles on it, but it’s all coming out so quickly. I don’t think we’re unique in that regard, and I don’t think most schools have determined exactly how they’re going to be distributing those funds.”
Though it remains to be seen how the funds will be handled, Dudley said one option would be for Murray State to base the distribution on the same formula used with Pell Grants. She said those federal grants require a student to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and detail their level of need.
Dudley said university officials paid close attention as the CARES Act was put together, so they believed a part of it would be allocated to student grants, which will prove very important to a large number of students enrolled at Murray State.
“The students have been misplaced on campus, and (most are) at home, but some maybe not, depending on their personal situations,” she said. “It will be a great benefit to those students that have the need, and right now, we know there is a lot of unemployment. Students particularly work in those industries that have had to close, basically. We’re anxious to make some decisions on this and start using it, but I don’t have a time frame yet simply because it’s so new.”
The other half of the approximately $6.2 million will have to go through a different process, but no decisions have been made about that either, Dudley said. She said it could be used for covering some of Murray State’s costs related to the pandemic, such as alternative teaching methods that have been used since in-person classes were canceled for the remainder of the spring semester. As soon as plans has been determined for both halves of the funding, the university will make an announcement, she said.
“It is something we will start working on and make those decisions, we hope, in fairly short order; that’s our goal,” Dudley said. “The bill expects us to be getting this into students’ hands. That’s one thing that is stressed; it is for students that have been impacted by the coronavirus, whether it be unemployment or health care needs, childcare needs, those types of things.”
Dudley said the university expects it will probably get the total amount at one time, but she couldn’t say for sure. Murray State leadership expects to speak with McConnell’s office this week about the details, she said.
McConnell’s office said Paducah’s West Kentucky Community and Technical College would also be receiving $2,444,514 from the funds.
“WKCTC is excited and thankful to hear Senator Mitch McConnell’s announcement of the federal CARES student financial support,” said WKCTC President Anton Reece in a news release from the college, which is part of the Kentucky Community & Technical College System. “It comes at a critical time as our remarkable students are continually adjusting and facing various financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. This will definitely be much needed relief for our current and future students.”
In addition to Friday’s announcement, McConnell’s office said Kentucky has so far received nearly $200 million to address urgent housing, transportation, health care and economic development priorities from the CARES Act.
