MURRAY — With a long-term-care facility in a nearby community under siege from COVID-19, news that a Murray facility had a confirmed positive case was sure to cause fear as the news began spreading Tuesday.
However, when it comes to what happens over the next several days, the chief medical officer at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where the patient is being treated, said the biggest determining factor for Fern Terrace Lodge of Murray will be mitigating the disease’s ability to infiltrate others in the facility.
“That’s really the paramount thing to accomplish at this point,” said Dr. Nick O’Dell, whose facility has handled the patient’s care ever since Friday evening when he said the first signs of the coronavirus appeared. “We see how easily this virus can spread, plus we see the unique circumstances of the facility (being a place that houses many people).
“I think they’re doing everything they can, both as a facility and from (Calloway County) health department and the Kentucky Department of Public Health agency guidelines. They’re using (personal protective equipment) and they’re using PPE appropriately. They’re trying to limit interactions among the residents as much as possible and that just goes back to the fundamentals when it comes to a contagious disease.
“If you’re not around people, you won’t catch it, but when you live in a facility like this, it’s much harder to accomplish that separation and isolation that’s needed.”
Fern Terrace Administrator Karen Glover and General Manager Stacey Helton issued a joint statement Tuesday afternoon.
“On Saturday, April 25, our facility, Fern Terrace of Murray, had a resident test positive for COVID-19. The resident was admitted to the hospital at that time. We are working closely with state and local officials and the chief medical officer of the hospital, Dr. O’Dell. Fern Terrace of Murray is committed to the safety and well being of all our residents and staff,” the statement said.
O’Dell said Tuesday that the patient, a male resident who is not being identified due to HIPPA requirements, is, in his words, in “good condition.” He also said the resident’s roommate was brought to MCCH as a precaution due to possible exposure.
O’Dell said everything started Friday night during a paramedic outreach visit that the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service periodically conducts throughout the community. He said, at that time, the a resident was observed exhibiting possible signs of COVID-19. He said the resident was then administered a test that resulted in a positive reading Saturday night.
“So we immediately contacted the local health department to alert them and we contacted the facility to alert them and we moved the patient into a room at the hospital, as well as the roommate and that was out of an abundance of caution,” he said. “You have to assume that (the roommate) has been exposed at that point, so we took efforts to get them both out of the facility. We felt that was the best course of action to buy ourselves a little time.”
O’Dell also said the health department made a delivery of PPE to Fern Terrace on Sunday with ambulance service personnel then taking the time to perform fit-tests on the facility’s employees to ensure that equipment, such as N95 masks, fit properly. That was followed by lengthy discussions both Sunday and again Monday involving not only DPH, health department, Fern Terrace and hospital personnel, but also regional emergency management and health department officials in discussing additional ways to prevent the virus from spreading.
The resident with the positive test became the third Calloway County patient to require hospitalization during the pandemic. One of the other patients is at home in isolation, while the other became the first fatality of the virus in the county.
This comes as the region hears daily about the drama unfolding in nearby Mayfield with another long-term-care facility, the Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. As of Tuesday, Graves County has recorded 119 cases and 11 deaths with the vast majority originating at Mills.
“Hopefully, this person didn’t expose other residents,” said Calloway County Health Department Director of Public Health Amy Ferguson, who said her reaction when learning of the situation was short and emphatic. “It was, ‘Oh no!’ This is the fear you have of any congregate facility, especially a nursing or assisted living facility, and you already know what’s happened (at Mills).
“Hopefully, they won’t have anymore (at Fern Terrace).”
However, O’Dell said the chances of that are probably slim.
“In most cases we’ve seen like this, it doesn’t usually happen in singles. How many more will we have? We just don’t know at this point,” he said, pointing to another rather high-profile long-term-care facility COVID-19 matter from March and early April in western Kentucky, the River’s Bend Retirement Community in Lyon County, which was the first county in far-western Kentucky to have a positive case reported.
Out of the 15 positive cases reported in that county, like Mills, the vast majority of them originated at River’s Bend. However, after hitting 15 cases quickly, Lyon has not had a reported case in a few weeks.
“This virus comes in, does what it does, then stabilizes,” O’Dell said. “It’s sort of like fighting a fire. You’re looking at it and seeing how hot it’s going to burn and how widespread it gets before you can put it out.”
O’Dell said how the resident contracted the virus is not known.
“There doesn’t seem to be any silver bullet as to where this came from,” he said, adding that the hospital is ready in case the situation worsens. “We have prepared for this. Obviously we’re anxiously waiting to see how the next few days go, but we are ready to provide any and all assistance we can because, ultimately, they are our patients, they are our neighbors and our community members, just like everyone in this community, and we feel responsible for being there for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.