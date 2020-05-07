MURRAY — Even though news began circulating last week that a drug being tested on COVID-19 patients seemed to have success in limiting their recovery time, treatments so far continue to fall into the supportive care category.
Dr. Nick O’Dell, chief medical officer at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, said Wednesday, in fact, that the hospital does not yet have access to the drug in question, Remdesivir, because the federal Food and Drug Administration has not approved it for wide distribution. It is still in the clinical trials phase, meaning the main options for MCCH, as well as most other hospitals nationwide, remain the same.
For mild cases, it will be oxygen and Tylenol (or something similar) to start, while cases that have morphed into pneumonia will receive more intensive treatments.
“If we have a patient confirmed or who is suspected of having COVID-19 and comes into the emergency department here with symptoms, they would, first, have a test swab completed at the point of entry to the building that would be sent to a reference lab,” O’Dell said as he described the usual path for a patient at the hospital.
“While we’re waiting for that result to come back, the patient will be admitted to our negative pressure ward, which is separate from the other patients in the hospital. From there, we start instituting what we call supportive care; we treat your fever (Tylenol is usually taken by mouth, but can be intravenous) and give you oxygen for shortness of breath (through nasal prongs that allow a patient’s mouth to be free to eat and drink).
“If you compare what we know about the coronavirus now to six weeks ago, there is a considerable amount of evidence that we have now to look at and one thing we now know about COVID-19 is it has a propensity for causing blood clots in different organs, such as the lungs, kidneys or in the brain. So we’re making sure patients are getting prophylaxis (given by IV) against blood clotting. When you’re dealing with a respiratory infection, the last thing you want to deal with is a blood clot.”
At the same time, O’Dell also said a COVID-19 patient can expect a battery of blood tests because, even though COVID-19 is the major threat, there could be other culprits causing the patient to seek care. This is especially true when it comes to shortness of breath.
“It can be another infection, it can be caused by something with the lungs, such as worsening COPD for people with a smoking history. Shortness of breath could also come from a heart condition, even heart failure,” he said. “That’s why we try not to be narrowly focused on COVID-19 because we know that, for the vast majority of people who have come to our hospital (since the pandemic accelerated locally) with respiratory symptoms they do not have COVID-19. There is another reason they are requiring hospitalization so we don’t want to have tunnel vision only on COVID-19.”
Another cause of shortness of breath, though, is pneumonia, which is one of the major threats of not only COVID-19, but another virus, influenza, which also kills thousands of people each year. O’Dell said the difference between the flu and COVID-19 when an illness reaches this stage, is that one has a treatment, while the other, for now, remains out of the reach of researchers.
“For the flu, we have specific treatments that we can give. We don’t yet have that for COVID-19,” O’Dell said, adding that, though no treatment is available, a plan can still be designed to attack the pneumonia, even though this is probably not going to do much. “Typically, we’ll give you a penicillin-type medication (regular penicillin is not usually used anymore because of resistance) through an IV, along with something to cover infections, such as MRSA, a staph infection.
“We are very hopeful that Remdesivir will be effective for COVID-19 because having a good treatment is one of the tenants to being able to move back toward a normal life where we don’t have to worry so much about people getting (the illness) because we know we can treat it and get good outcomes from it.”
O’Dell also said a few COVID-19 patients, not many, at the hospital have been given hydroxychloroquine, which was being hyped as a potential “magic-bullet” drug during the early days of the pandemic in America. Where most national observers are now saying this drug had little to no effect in stemming the coronavirus, O’Dell said things remain inconclusive at MCCH.
“When you look at our numbers (of overall cases), we’ve done well here (Calloway County remained at 33 Wednesday with only a handful having been in a hospital) and we’ve had pretty good outcomes so far. The overall problem, though, is what evidence we have and the data behind it is still sparse, so to say that it works or doesn’t work is still very premature,” he said, adding that a decision to opt for such a treatment is strictly left to a patient’s attending physician, as well as the patient.
“The attending physician has a discussion with the patient and says, ‘This is what we think is best,’ and a mutual decision is reached to proceed with a treatment.”
