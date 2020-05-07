The complexity of the current COVID-19 virus situation that we face is unique and challenging, but it gives us a new perspective to view and understand ourselves and other people.
Since I have had extra time to reflect on the situation, I have been thinking about what I have observed or learned so far from my experiences. I mean things that I have learned about myself and other people in general. So today I am sharing with you some of my thoughts. Our differences in experiences and personalities may lead us to focus on differing behaviors. For example, I am slightly introverted and need more time on my own and less time in groups of people. My wife is more of an extrovert who thrives more in groups and needs to be with people more than I do. So, here are some of my thoughts.
There are a lot of good people, and these people really show up in times of trouble. Maybe I just don’t notice them as much in normal times. The Ledger & Times has had many positive stories of groups and individuals initiating actions to help other people in need. I am thankful that our community has an abundance of such people. Remember, Murray is the friendliest small town. We all need the help of others at times. And, even small things really do make a difference.
More people seem to have learned that you don’t have to let your circumstances dictate your feelings. So often what is happening around us seems to control our emotions. However, even in the times of hardship you can feel compassion and get great personal satisfaction from focusing on helping others. Celebrate the things that do go well rather than dwelling on the things don’t work out the way you wanted them to. Abe Lincoln is quoted as saying “A person is about as happy as he decides to be.” There are many examples of people who have everything they want but who are still very unhappy. Teaching your children this idea could be a great gift to them throughout their lifetimes.
We are social beings. We need contact with others. We enjoy contact with friends and neighbors and need that contact even if it done electronically with Zoom or Facebook. We can also go outside and talk with neighbors or write letters (Does anyone do that any more?). These contacts make us feel better, help us to sympathize with and to encourage each other, and to share a laugh together. We need each other for our mental well-being.
We can control some things to some extent, but probably less so than we think. When we believe that we can control something, it leads us to feel more secure or safer with it. We can control washing our hands and wearing our masks. However, we can’t control grocery store supplies, meat packing plants that shut down, or whether those near us when we are out are carrying the virus.
Some routines or tasks that we need to complete seem to take much more of our energy than they should. How do we make arrangements to place a pick-up order from the grocery store and really get the things that we want or how do we get the internet and television to function to bring us the streaming Sunday morning church service we want to watch? My cell phone has a problem that a technician could solve in a couple of minutes, but the store has not been open for weeks. In the mean time my phone does not work.
I have realized that when everything is going along smoothly in the normal routine, we do not pause as often to express our gratitude or to celebrate when things work out for us. We simply expect that things will work that way. But now, when everything seems different or out of “sync”, I find that I am much more likely to thank someone for their help or to say to my wife that we should celebrate the fact that something just went well.
I miss seeing the positive expression of emotion displayed in a hug. I miss hugging friends and family.
I’ve noticed that the more we share our love with others, the more we seem to have.
Be well, and share with me other things that you have noticed about our behaviors as you reflect from the perspective of these challenging times. Share at chuck.hulick@twc.com.
Chuck Hulick was a professor of educational psychology at Murray State University and retired after 30 years. He may be reached at chuck.hulick@twc.com.
