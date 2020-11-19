PARIS, Tenn. – Your Absence is requested! This gathering will not take place, and you don’t have to give up your precious evening or weekend to attend the event. That being said, the Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation needs help, just not in person, so stay home, hang out on your couch for a live simulcast on Friday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.
In place of its beloved Casino Night, the Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation is hosting an online auction that is now available for the community to jump on at www.bidlastandwin.com and begin bidding on approximately 60 lots and over $10,000 worth of merchandise that has been donated by local businesses and friends.
You can bid on items prior to Friday. The auction will go live at 6 p.m. via the simulcast, but you don’t even have to be online to secure your bid. Those participating can establish their maximum bid on an item, and hope they come out a winner if they decide they cannot be on the live auction. All you have to do is go online and register to begin bidding. Those who want to participate in the live auction must be registered prior to 6 p.m. Friday.
The Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation encourages you to check out the video describing the auction and online bidding process including registration: https://youtu.be/-x4BvcGjwlk Some of the featured items in the auction include a three-night stay in a cabin at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, as well as a three-night stay at a condo in Dauphin Island, Alabama. There are several amazing baskets as well as a chainsaw, leaf blower and more.
In not attending this non-event, you’ll save yourself the cost of the ticket, the price of a new outfit, babysitter money and your precious time. You have the option of doing early Christmas shopping from the comfort of your home with our online auction, or you can choose to donate to the Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation. All funds raised will go towards the cardiology program at Henry County Medical Center.
Each year, roughly 915,000 Americans will have a heart attack and more than 30% will have a second and potentially fatal event.
All items can by picked up on Monday at HAT Law, one of the Premiere Sponsors of the Unmasked No Show Casino Night with payment at that time with cash, check or PayPal. Hours for pick up will be noon until 6 p.m., unless prior arrangement are made.
If you are not interested in bidding online, the community can donate to this fundraiser and cause at https://www.hcmc-tn.org/unmasked-no-show-casino-night/ This page also takes you directly to the online auction as well.
“Our goal this year is to raise $10,000 for the cardiology program at HCMC,” said James Smith, president of the Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation. “Our annual Casino Night typically brings in at a minimum $10,000, and we still have those needs to meet. You can check out our progress online as well as see our event sponsors. We encourage each of you to support these businesses who are helping to make a difference in the health of the community by donating to this event. We also want to thank Junior Staggs of Bid Last and Win for his willingness to assist us in the community’s first ever online fundraising auction.”
“With heart disease the number one health issue for our region, this investment will impact the quality of life for our community and beyond,” said Tory Daughrity, director of marketing and public relations at Henry County Medical Center.
